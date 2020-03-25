Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Failing to impress

Holmstrom has eight goals and seven assists in 46 games this season for Bridgeport of the AHL, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The season has been split into thirds for Holmstrom. He had five points in his first 20 games, then missed 13 with an upper-body injury before having a putting five goals in the next eight. Holmstrom was a risky first-round pick for the Isles in the 2019 draft, as some teams felt his injury history made him a potential liability. Holmstrom will likely begin next season in the AHL.