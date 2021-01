Connor scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Connor's opened the year on a five-game point streak, with four goals and five helpers for a league-leading nine points. He's already posted three multi-point efforts this season. The dynamic winger has rounded out his stat line with a plus-3 rating and 13 shots on goal. Connor will look to keep the streak alive in Sunday's home game versus the Oilers.