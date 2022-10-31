Cirelli (shoulder) took part in Monday's practice, but remains weeks away from a possible return to the lineup, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Cirelli still hasn't been cleared for contact and his timetable remains unchanged. He could be available to play in late November following shoulder surgery in July.
