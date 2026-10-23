Cirelli (undisclosed) will play in Friday's game against the Avalanche, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.

Cirelli exited Tuesday's game against the Golden Knights after two periods due to an undisclosed injury, but he participated in Friday's optional morning skate and has officially been cleared to suit up against Colorado. Across his first nine appearances of the 2026-27 regular season, Cirelli has generated three goals, two assists, six hits, six blocked shots and four PIM while averaging 17:00 of ice time.