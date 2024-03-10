Duclair had a goal and an assist in a 7-0 win over the Flyers on Saturday.
The Tampa crowd got right into it, chanting 'Duke' several times as he hit the ice in his Lightning debut. And he delivered -- he tapped-in an easy goal at the left post off a backdoor pass from Steven Stamkos. And his speed was electric. Duclair is a great fantasy pickup now that he has switched coasts. He has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his past five games.
