Lightning's Nick Paul: Placed on LTIR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Paul (undisclosed) was put on long-term injured reserve Wednesday, per PuckPedia.
Paul hasn't played since Feb. 1 due to the injury, and there is no timeline for his return. The Lightning officially activated Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed) from IR, Charle-Edouard D'Astous (lower body) from IR and Brayden Point (lower body) from LTIR in corresponding moves. Paul has six goals and 12 points in 34 appearances in 2025-26. He'll likely serve in a middle-six capacity once he's healthy.
