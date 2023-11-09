Bertuzzi scored at even strength in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

Bertuzzi's ice time has been volatile as he's struggled in his first season with the Maple Leafs. He's lit the lamp just three times and has a single helper between 13 games, but Bert also tied William Nylander with a game-high five shots Wednesday, which likely only complicates matters for fantasy mangers that had grown impatient with the former. Bertuzzi's best season took place in 2021-22, when he sniped his way to 30 goals and added 32 assists for the Red Wings, but the Leafs are using him in the defensive zone more often than he was in Detroit, or even his 22 games in Boston last season.