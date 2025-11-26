Skinner was pulled from Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Stars after giving up four goals on eight shots in the first period.

Skinner has given up at least four goals in five of his last eight outings. Early in the season, his performance was just enough to keep the Oilers afloat, but he's taken a step back and simply isn't making enough saves most of the time. He's down to an 8-7-3 record with a 3.18 GAA and an .878 save percentage in 18 starts. Calvin Pickard allowed four goals on 22 shots in relief Tuesday, so Skinner's ongoing struggles have yet to really yield consequences in playing time. The Oilers are back in action for a road game Saturday in Seattle, where Skinner was tagged with a loss after allowing three goals on 23 shots in an Oct. 25 game.