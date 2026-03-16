Penguins' Alexander Alexeyev: Sent down Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexeyev was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.
Alexeyev was called up by the Penguins on Thursday but didn't appear in any games during his time with the NHL club. He should have more consistent opportunities to play in the AHL, where he's recorded three goals, four assists and 15 PIM over 29 appearances this year.
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