Alexeyev was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday, per Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Alexeyev had three goals and seven points in 29 AHL games this season. He is expected to be an extra defenseman for the Penguins. Pittsburgh sent Ryan Graves to the AHL on a conditioning stint in a corresponding move.

