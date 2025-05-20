Alexeyev was arrested for public intoxication in Virginia on Saturday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

According to the report, police officers observed Alexeyev assaulting a male individual and deployed pepper spray on the 25-year-old as a result. Alexeyev was treated for pepper spray exposure by paramedics at the scene. The Russian defenseman was booked at Arlington County jail and later released. A court date has yet to be set for Alexeyev, who is a restricted free agent heading into 2025-26.