Penguins' Noel Acciari: Not ready for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Acciari (abdomen) won't play in Friday's preseason game versus the Red Wings.
Acciari has been in a non-contact jersey over the last few days. He's on track to be healthy for Opening Night, but it's not yet clear if he'll draw into any preseason contests.
More News
-
Penguins' Noel Acciari: Skating in non-contact jersey•
-
Penguins' Noel Acciari: Dealing with core muscle injury•
-
Penguins' Noel Acciari: Still not cleared to play•
-
Penguins' Noel Acciari: Ruled out for season•
-
Penguins' Noel Acciari: Plucks apple in win•
-
Penguins' Noel Acciari: Puts away goal in win•