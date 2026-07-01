Flyers' Noel Acciari: Switches sides

Acciari signed a two-year, $5.6 million contract with the Flyers on Wednesday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Acciari had 13 goals, 25 points, 25 PIM, 65 hits and 62 blocks in 67 regular-season appearances with Pittsburgh in 2025-26. The 34-year-old is likely to serve primarily in a bottom-six capacity with the Flyers. It wouldn't be surprising if he also saw his offense dip a bit from his 2025-26 totals -- that was just the third time he's reached the 20-point mark across his past nine NHL regular seasons.