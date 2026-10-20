Acciari scored a goal on four shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Typically a fourth-liner, Acciari was shuffled up to the top line amid the rash of injuries the Flyers have battled up front. The move paid off for both player and team in this upset win. Acciari netted his first goal (and point) of the season at 6:34 of the third period, and it stood as the game-winner. Through 11 appearances, he's added 10 shots on net, 30 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating. His stay in the top-six probably won't last long, so don't rely on the 34-year-old for continued production on offense.