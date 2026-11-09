Acciari scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Acciari has scored in consecutive contests for the first time this year. The 34-year-old forward also has an assist, seven shots on net and five hits over four outings in November. While he remains on the fourth line, the Flyers have a relatively balanced offense, allowing everyone to chip in at times. Acciari is up to four points, 19 shots on net, 42 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 19 appearances this season.