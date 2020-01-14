Fox scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 6-2 victory over the Islanders.

His second-period tally came on a great individual effort, as he beat a defender along the boards with a shifty move and then tucked the puck past Semyon Varlamov from a very sharp angle. Fox has been on a roll lately, scoring a goal and nine points in his last seven games, and the 21-year-old rookie is up to 26 points (six goals, 20 helpers) through his first 45 NHL contests.