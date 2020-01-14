Rangers' Adam Fox: Sharp against Isles
Fox scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 6-2 victory over the Islanders.
His second-period tally came on a great individual effort, as he beat a defender along the boards with a shifty move and then tucked the puck past Semyon Varlamov from a very sharp angle. Fox has been on a roll lately, scoring a goal and nine points in his last seven games, and the 21-year-old rookie is up to 26 points (six goals, 20 helpers) through his first 45 NHL contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.