Fox notched two assists, including one while shorthanded, and added two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Senators.

Fox has seven helpers over his last three games. The star defenseman is in prime form this year, earning 16 helpers over his first 13 games despite coming up empty on 13 shots. He's added 23 blocks and a plus-4 rating while playing in a top-pairing role. Fox has just one point-per-game season in his career, though he's fallen just short a couple of other times. He might not keep this pace up all year, but he won't drop off significantly.