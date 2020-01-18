Red Wings' Jonatan Berggren: Going under knife

Berggren, a Red Wings prospect with Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey league, will be shelved for the rest of the season as he undergoes shoulder surgery.

The Wings took Berggren in the second round (No. 33 overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. A pint-sized pivot listed at 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, Berggren produced two goals and 10 assists over 24 games with his Swedish club this season. He's reportedly looking at a six-month return timetable.