Red Wings' Jonatan Berggren: Going under knife
Berggren, a Red Wings prospect with Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey league, will be shelved for the rest of the season as he undergoes shoulder surgery.
The Wings took Berggren in the second round (No. 33 overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. A pint-sized pivot listed at 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, Berggren produced two goals and 10 assists over 24 games with his Swedish club this season. He's reportedly looking at a six-month return timetable.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.