Carrick (arm) is a possibility for Game 1 against Montreal on Wednesday, Kristen Shilton of ESPN reports.

Carrick skated as an extra during Tuesday's practice, but he hasn't been ruled out for Wednesday's second-round opener. He was previously not expected to play in Round 2 of the postseason before being upgraded to day-to-day ahead of Game 1. At this point, fantasy managers will likely have to wait until the Sabres take the ice for pregame warmups to determine Carrick's availability.