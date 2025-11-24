Benson logged an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Benson missed the first 10 games of November due to a lower-body injury. The 20-year-old saw 16:56 of ice time Sunday despite being listed on the third line, so it's safe to assume he'll be getting ample ice time moving forward. He's produced nine helpers, 17 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over nine appearances this season, but a couple of injuries have limited his availability, and he'll need to stay healthy to help fantasy managers.