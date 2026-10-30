Benson scored a goal on three shots, dished two power-play assists, logged two hits, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Ducks.

One of Benson's helpers came on the power play. The winger took some time to get going this season, but he's now scored in consecutive games, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last eight outings. He's up to two goals, nine assists, 29 shots on net, 17 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 13 appearances. As long as he's playing in the top six and maintains a power-play role, Benson is poised to be a productive winger in fantasy, especially since he looks committed to upping his physical play this year.