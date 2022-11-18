Zaitsev was sent to AHL Belleville on Friday.
Zaitsev was placed on waivers over a week ago, and cleared Nov. 10, but remained with the Senators as a healthy scratch Wednesday. He had one assist in seven games this season and will now play in the AHL for the first time in his professional career.
