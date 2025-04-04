Basketball is the name of the game this weekend as college basketball is close to naming its champions in the men's and women's tournaments. With three games remaining in each bracket, bettors may be interested in placing wagers on the action. If that's the case, Fanatics has an offer for new users who sign up for the promotion.

How to claim Fanatics' promo code

In order to get the latest Fanatics' promotion, you must be 21 years or older and reside in a state in which Fanatics operates. Visit Fanatics Sportsbook, sign up and enter all necessary information such as name, date of birth and address. Once that is complete, make a minimum deposit of at least $10.

There are currently two different Fanatics promotions. The national deal offers new users "No Sweat Bets." If you make a first bet of at least $1 with odds of -500 or longer and your bet loses, you receive "No Sweat Bets" for 10 days where if your first bet on any of those days loses, you receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets up to $100, returning a maximum total of $1,000 in bonus bets over those first 10 days.

In select states, Fanatics is offering a promotion where new users, after making first bets of at least $10 at -500 odds or longer in the first three days, receive $100 in bonus bets per day, returning a maximum of $300 for a minimum total wager of $30. And while the bonus bets are issued in $100 increments per day, they can be used in any increment, such as three $100 bets, 20 $15 bets, etc. Bonus bets are issued 72 hours after the qualifying wager is settled.

Fanatics promo comparison

Here's how the latest Fanatics promo compares to other sportsbook offers:

Brand Promo CBS promo code Fanatics Bet $30 Get $300 in Bonus Bets (select states) None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses + $50 Bonus Bet CBSSPORTS50 Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Fanatics' promotion of $300 in bonus bets after betting a minimum of $30 is similar to the other "bet and get" promotions from FanDuel, DraftKings and bet365. FanDuel offers $200 in bonus bets after a first bet of $5, while DraftKings and bet365 offer $150 in bonus bets after a first bet of $5. FanDuel's offer requires your first bet to win, while Fanatics, DraftKings and bet365 do not.

Fanatics' other promotion of $1,000 in No Sweat Bets is similar to BetMGM's, which is also offering bet insurance. Fanatics' bet insurance offer covers your first bets over 10 days, while BetMGM's offer covers your first bet with the sportsbook but at a higher value of $1,500. Caesars' promotion is different than the other five and centers around profit boosts for 10 bets after making a first bet of $1.

What to bet on in sports this weekend

College basketball will dominate headlines this weekend as there are just four teams left in the men's and women's tournaments. In the men's bracket, Florida and Auburn face off for the second time this year while Duke and Houston will go up against one another. The winners of each game then go head-to-head Monday for the championship. The women's tournament sees two games Friday. UConn and UCLA face off with the winner facing the winner of Texas-South Carolina, the latter of which won it all last season. The title game is Sunday.

In pro basketball, the NBA is close to wrapping up the regular season. Top games this weekend include the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the Houston Rockets Friday, Memphis Grizzlies at the Detroit Pistons Saturday and the Indiana Pacers against the Denver Nuggets Sunday.

The NHL is also close to concluding its regular season, and all eyes are on the Washington Capitals and star winger Alex Ovechkin, who closing in on Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record. The Caps face the New York Islanders Sunday.

Baseball is in full swing, and notable weekend matchups include the Philadelphia Phillies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Diego Padres against the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles visiting the Kansas City Royals.

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important for all bettors, and Fanatics offers resources for bettors who need them. Fanatics offers different limits on bets, deposits and time on the app, as well as reality checks and timeouts.

Other available resources include: