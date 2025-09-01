The latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users a 100% deposit match up to $100, perfect for betting college football on Labor Day. One of the most intriguing matchups on the Week 1 college football schedule is a standalone spot as Bill Belichick debuts for North Carolina. One of the most notable hires in college football history, the 73-year-old, six-time Super Bowl champion will lead UNC against TCU at 8 p.m. ET. There are also 13 MLB games, three WNBA matchups and and plenty of soccer matches around the world to consider as well. Click here to get the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code for new users:

Best CFB Sleeper Fantasy picks for Sept. 1

Here are some of the top CFB Sleeper Fantasy picks for Monday (also picks from SportsLine model unless otherwise specified):

Eric McAlister, TCU 74.5 receiving yards - More (1.76x)

The senior and former Boise State transfer cleared this line in five of his last nine games last season, a span that saw a pair of 100-yard games. UNC ranked eighth in the ACC in pass defense last season, giving up 227 yards per game, setting the table for McAlister to have a big game on Monday. SportsLine's model projects that he'll record 96 yards. Pick it at Sleeper:

Davion Gauze, North Carolina 58.5 rushing yards - Less (1.78x)

UNC has a crowded backfield, so there's no guarantee that Gauze will see a significant workload. He cleared this total in the opener last season, but then didn't hit 59 yards in any game for the rest of the season. He was largely a non-factor down the stretch, averaging just 15 rushing yards per game in his final four contests of 2024.

Josh Hoover TCU 2.5 passing touchdowns - More (2.48x)

The last time Hoover was on the field, he threw four touchdown passes against Louisiana in the New Mexico Bowl. Now a Heisman candidate entering 2025, Hoover has a great chance to put up strong numbers in this spotlight matchup. SportsLine's model projects that he'll surpass 300 yards and clears this TD number as well. Combine picks for a parlay on Sleeper Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.90x:

Now that you've seen some of the best prop picks at Sleeper, you can also get NFL picks for every game from the proven model that went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024.