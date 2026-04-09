AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2026 Masters has officially arrived with four days of pristine golf at the country's best course getting underway as all 91 men in the field aim to complete 72 holes at Augusta National Golf Club by sliding their arms through a green jacket. Only one will be lucky enough to achieve that feat, but in order to do so, they must get off to a hot start as the action begins Thursday with Round 1 setting the stage for the year's first major.

The grounds are filled with patrons, and they are undoubtedly keen to see how the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm perform as the four best golfers in the world look to make their share of history at Augusta National.

Oddsmakers list Scheffler as the most likely man to find the winner's circle, which would give him three green jackets in five years. McIlroy is aiming to go back-to-back at the Masters, while Rahm seeks his second green jacket and DeChambeau looks to atone for his Sunday implosion a year ago while checking another major championship off his list.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. On Thursday alone, you can watch the entire first rounds from Scheffler, McIlroy, Rahm, DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young and many others.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2026 Masters from start to finish on Thursday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch complete rounds from some of the best golfers in the game, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or view all the action at Holes 15 & 16. Masters TV coverage does not begin until later in the day, so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters live on Thursday.

Enjoy expanded broadcast coverage from CBS Sports and Paramount+ all weekend. Check out the complete 2026 Masters TV schedule and coverage guide so you do not miss a single moment from this tradition unlike any other.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, April 9

Round 1 start time: 7:40 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+ (login required)

Early coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Prime Video

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+