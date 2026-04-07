AUGUSTA, Ga. -- In this day and age, if one were to attempt to correctly power rank a full field of golfers at the 2026 Masters, the most logical starting point would be the betting odds. At a place like Augusta National Golf Club, though, with its manual leaderboard and traditional mindset, relying on oddsmakers will only take you so far.

In fact, non-traditional performances have become commonplace at the Masters, which means performances of those in the field can go in all manner of directions. As such, let's go down the list of the 91 names and think this through from every angle.

Feel is required more this week than perhaps any other on the golf calendar. There is an energy that engulfs Augusta National. It makes veterans believe that the fountain of youth is just around the corner, and it makes those who have yet to solve the riddle question everything, including themselves.

Ahead of the 90th edition of the Masters Tournament, here's a look at the 91 players making up the field before play begins Thursday.

Watch all four rounds of the 2026 Masters with expanded coverage from CBS Sports. It starts Thursday with Masters Live as we follow the best in the world on Featured Groups, Amen Corner and holes 15 & 16. Watch those streams live across Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App with extended broadcast coverage Saturday and Sunday from 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+ and 2-7 p.m. on CBS.

2026 Masters field

1. Xander Schauffele (T2 in 2019): Well, if you have been reading, watching or listening, you knew this was coming. The two-time major champion may have slipped out of the gates in 2026, but he is running full stride now with top-five finishes at The Players Championship and Valspar Championship. Schauffele has the entirety of his game in order as he improved across the more difficult Florida Swing, unlike others. In 34 majors, he has finished inside the top 10 in half (!) of them. At Augusta National, he has finished inside the top 10 in five of the last seven years, including three in a row. He'll make that six this year and go for the career grand slam at Shinnecock alongside the next man.

2. Scottie Scheffler (Won 2022, 2024): Baby No. 2 came before this year's Masters as opposed to a few weeks after, which is what happened he slipped on green jacket No. 2 in 2024. The world No. 1, meanwhile, has not been seen since The Players, where he ended his Florida Swing with two finishes outside the top 20. Left misses hindered his chances at Arnie's place, while right misses made him sweat through the cutline at TPC Sawgrass. The driver should be in order amid a return to an old model, but his chances at a third green jacket hinge on his iron play, as odd as it sounds. If he turns into the king of pin high (which he has been the last four seasons), he will return to hosting the Champions Dinner and find himself in possession of three of the four major championships.

3. Jon Rahm (Won 2023): It's not Scheffler nor anyone on the PGA Tour who is leading the world in terms of total strokes gained in 2026. The 2023 champion was stuck in runner-up purgatory the last couple of years but finally emerged at the gates of the winner's circle with his victory in Hong Kong. Rahm fell to DeChambeau in a playoff in South Africa, but it was another result that showed the Spaniard's game is more than ready. He ranks third in terms of total strokes gained at Augusta National among those who have played at least 20 rounds.

4. Bryson DeChambeau (T5 in 2025): The puzzle has largely been solved over the last couple of years, but still, some touchy pieces remain missing. After doing no better than T21 as an amateur in his first seven Masters, DeChambeau has rattled off finishes of T6 and T5 the last two seasons. The most recent saw him paired up with McIlroy in the final round and atop the leaderboard at one point on Sunday before dwindling down the stretch. He comes in with two straight wins on LIV Golf and has been jockeying for position on that tour with Rahm all year.

5. Ludvig Åberg (2nd in 2024): The Swedish star has stunned at Augusta National in two prior trips with two chances to claim a green jacket. The form is not in question as he rattled off three quality results at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players and the Texas Open, but the closing capabilities could be as he squandered Sunday leads at both TPC venues. Another top 10 finish would make him the fifth golfer ever to do so in his first three Masters.

6. Cameron Young (T7 in 2023): A breakout candidate for the masses following his play at the Ryder Cup, Young came through for his fans with a win at The Players. This victory followed a podium finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a top 10 finish at Riviera. He has discussed unburdening himself of expectations this season, but he arrives at Augusta National with many, given his close calls in major championships and 50% top 10 rate at the Masters. He has turned into an elite putter with his caddie giving him reads and ball-striking travels this time of year.

7. Rory McIlroy (Won 2025): Just rewatched the final round of the 2025 broadcast, and suddenly, a therapy session may be required. McIlroy exorcised all his major demons that fateful Sunday -- DeChambeau, wedges, short misses on the greens and everything in between -- en route to becoming the sixth player to achieve the career grand slam. Now, he can become just the fourth to successfully defend his jacket at the Masters and the first since Tiger Woods in 2002. His play at Riviera suggested that he would be up for it, but a balky back and some balky play in the Florida Swing brought more questions than answers.

8. Matt Fitzpatrick (T7 in 2016): On the 10th anniversary of one Englishman winning the Masters, Fitzpatrick could be the next. He arrives off a win at the Valspar Championship, which followed up a near-miss the week prior at The Players. His game turned the corner at last year's PGA Championship, and ever since, he has been in contention more times than not with 12 top 10 finishes in 23 starts. His Masters form is not spectacular (two top 10s in 11 tries), but he has yet to miss the cut as a professional, showing he can get around this place and proving that he's a high-caliber player.

9. Patrick Reed (Won 2018): Twice a winner on the DP World Tour this season, Reed looked as if he would run into Augusta National as one of the favorites. He's moved towards the first page of the odds board, but he will arrive having taken a full month off from competition. Since his win over Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler in 2018, Reed has four top 10s in seven Masters, including a third-place finish last season when he had his chances to play spoiler on Sunday.

10. Justin Rose (2nd in 2015, 2017, 2025): He has finished 72 holes at Augusta National with his name atop the leaderboard on two separate occasions, and neither produced a green jacket being draped over his shoulders. A winner this season at Torrey Pines, Rose has cooled a little since his record-setting performance, but the bones of his game remain in good shape. The 45-year-old ranks sixth in total strokes gained among those who have played at least three Masters.

11. Hideki Matsuyama (Won 2021): He has been living on the second and third pages of the leaderboard at Augusta since his win in 2021, but this year could be different, and that is because of the putter. Matsuyama is enjoying the best start of his career on the greens while maintaining his expertise into and around them. The driver let him down at TPC Scottsdale, where he fell in a playoff, but the golf has been good from the man from Japan, and the wide corridors of Augusta National are friendly to past champions.

12. Robert MacIntyre (T12 in 2021): The runner-up at Oakmont, MacIntyre is finding his gear right ahead of major championship season. The Scotsman finished inside the top five at The Players and has acquitted himself nicely in three prior strolls around Augusta National. Like so many others, the left-hander's week rests on the shoulders of his iron play and the precision required at this place. If it is anything like it was in San Antonio, watch out.

13. Tommy Fleetwood (T3 in 2024): Might have been the hottest player in the world from the Tour Championship through the silly season as he notched a win in India and was nearly flawless at the Ryder Cup. Fleetwood has four top-10 finishes in his last five tournaments, but none of those felt like true contention runs and rather sneaking in the backdoor. He has made eight straight cuts at the Masters, but only one of those weekend trips produced a top-10 finish.

14. Jordan Spieth (Won 2015): There is no shame in believing, and if there is a place to believe in Spieth, it is Augusta National. He tops those who have played at least 20 rounds in terms of total strokes gained at this golf course and arrives with his game as solid as it has been over the last half-decade. The Florida Swing produced several quality outings and saw him rank as a top 20 iron player during that span. He's snowballing good holes together for the first time in what seems like a long time, and if he can sure things up inside 5 feet, he could win 10 years after that Masters.

15. Collin Morikawa (T3 in 2024): Since his debut in the November Masters, Morikawa has rattled off five straight top-20 finishes. Even when form has been in doubt, he has quelled concerns with his ability to get the ball in the hole around Augusta National. An early withdrawal at The Players and missing the Texas Open completely were not what he expected, but if the back is right, he could be right in the thick of this tournament. Might be a big if, though.

16. Min Woo Lee (T14 in 2022): He has reined in his power off the tee and, as a result, has become a more complete player. Lee's iron play has soared to new heights, while his chipping and pitching have remained immaculate. A putter switch at Pebble Beach sured up his play on the greens, leading most to believe major contention is imminent. Lee tied the first nine scoring record in 2022 with a 6-under 30.

17. Chris Gotterup (n/a): The only multiple-time winner on the PGA Tour in 2026, Gotterup now tries his hand at Augusta National. He finished in solo third place in his Open debut last summer and inside the top 25 at Oakmont in his first U.S. Open as a professional. The major chops are there with the names he has taken down -- Matsuyama, McIlroy among them -- as his game has major written all over it. Intrigued to see how the powerful right-hander will attack this place off the tee.

18. Jacob Bridgeman (n/a): The early leader in the FedEx Cup thanks to a win at Riviera and eight top-20 finishes in as many starts. A good ol' Southern boy who leads just about every putting statistic on the PGA Tour, Bridgeman's ball striking will need to carry its weight and complement his touch on the greens if he is to become the first debutant to win since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.

19. Si Woo Kim (T12 in 2021): Your favorite flusher's favorite flusher, Kim ranks third in strokes gained tee to green, fifth in strokes gained approach and stands as the most accurate driver in this field. He had his chances to win on the West Coast but failed to capitalize on his good play. Issues arise when he steps onto the green (just look at how he finished the second round of the 2021 Masters).

20. Russell Henley (T4 in 2023): The Russ Bus is driving in the right lane 5 mph above the speed limit, just minding his own business as he pulls up to Augusta National. The reliable right-hander has five top-20 finishes in seven starts this year as he continues to employ the same type of game (and quality) that pushed him inside the top 10 of the OWGR. Henley can compete on a firm, fast, fiery Augusta National.

21. Akshay Bhatia (T35 in 2024): Could he be the next left-hander to slip his left arm into the green jacket? While Bhatia has not blossomed on the major stage quite yet, he has in 2026 with a signature win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and close calls at Pebble Beach and TPC Scottsdale. Shot shaping and creativity are his calling cards.

22. Sepp Straka (T16 in 2024): Not being discussed enough for being a top 15 player in the world. Straka's season has included runs at Pebble Beach, Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass as he continues to prove he is an elite iron player. As a person on his team told me at TPC Sawgrass, "This guy is good for a win a year." Maybe it comes this week.

23. Nicolai Højgaard (T16 in 2024): Touched the top of the leaderboard during the weekend in his debut but backtracked to a T16 result. Now four times a runner-up on the PGA Tour, Højgaard is proving to be the real deal with a skill set made for the modern PGA Tour. This season has by far been his best in terms of iron play and putting.

24. Viktor Hovland (T7 in 2023): The low amateur in 2019, Hovland has had his fair share of moments at Augusta National. An insufficient short game held him back initially, but the problem area has since moved to his driver. The Norwegian continues to bleed speed off the tee, handcuffing his ability to play into greens where he remains among the world's best.

25. Brooks Koepka (T2 in 2019, 2023): The No. 1 player on the PGA Tour in strokes gained approach before the Houston Open was … Brooks Koepka? Indeed. The five-time major champion has settled into his own in his return to the tour with his Florida Swing producing three straight top-20 finishes. A bad missed cut in Houston halted his momentum, but he is only a few years removed from entering Sunday with a four-stroke lead.

26. Jake Knapp (T55 in 2024): Based on the statistics on the PGA Tour website, the No. 1 player in 2026 has been Knapp! Leading the way in terms of total strokes gained, the soon-to-be mayor of Tempo Town can thank a rejuvenation on the greens, where he ranks second behind only Bridgeman with the putter in hand. After dealing with a back injury in Florida, Knapp came back with a top-10 finish in Houston -- his fifth in his last six starts.

27. Adam Scott (Won 2013): He has only one top-10 finish since his win 13 years ago, and that came in 2017. Surprised to see Scott fare somewhat poorly at Augusta National in recent times, but this year has the makings of being different. The 45-year-old still has ample speed, put himself in the final group at last summer's U.S. Open and remains a top-10 iron player on the PGA Tour. If his name is in the mix Sunday, don't be shocked.

28. Tyrrell Hatton (T9 in 2024): Ever since he admitted he did not like Augusta National, Hatton has played … well … at Augusta National. He was among the early leaders last year with rounds of 69-70 but backtracked over the weekend with a third-round 75. The fiery Englishman has not made a ton of noise -- figuratively, literally, he is always good for a bellow or two per round -- on LIV Golf this season due to some short-game woes.

29. Corey Conners (T6 in 2022): Conners had the opportunity to do the funniest thing in 2025 (break up the McIlroy, DeChambeau duel), but he instead settled for his fourth top 10 in his last six Masters. After a cold West Coast Swing, he heated up in Florida with two straight top 15s at The Players and Valspar. Is he a Masters champion in waiting? Doubtful, but his ball striking gives him one of the highest floors in the field.

30. Patrick Cantlay (T9 in 2019): Grabbing a share of the lead following an eagle on the par-5 15th in the final round of 2019 feels like a lifetime ago for Cantlay. The knock on him has been major championships, but in recent years, the knock has been his entire game. He is without a win since the 2022 BMW Championship and is proving his worth in board rooms and on Zoom calls rather than inside the ropes. That said, something in the neighborhood of an uncompetitive T13 finish seems like the most likely outcome.

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31. Harris English (T12 in 2025): English started his season with seven finishes inside the top 30 but outside the top 20. Slightly weird but quite consistent! That is where he has lived the last half-decade at the Masters, but he finally crept up to the second page of the leaderboard last season to springboard the best major season of his career. The tougher Augusta National plays, the tougher it will be for players to get rid of English.

32. Maverick McNealy (T32 in 2025): Playing very solid golf thus far in 2026 with five top-25 finishes in his last eight starts. Two of those came at big ballparks like Bay Hill and Torrey Pines and could mean his game is transferable to Augusta National. McNealy is known for what he can do on the greens, but don't overlook his prowess from tee to green, as it continues to improve by the year.

33. Justin Thomas (4th in 2020): Feels like he should have a better track record at this golf course given his game -- loose off the tee, towering long irons, creative around the greens and can run hot on them -- but Thomas has yet to truly, truly factor. May have sold his soul to the ghost of Mito Pereria for his second PGA Championship win in 2022, as his run in majors since is more of a crawl. Impressive return at The Players in only his second start of the year, but the seven missed cuts and one top-30 finish in the 14 majors since Southern Hills is hard to ignore.

34. Shane Lowry (T3 in 2022): It's been 10 years since he made a hole-in-one on No. 16, and he has since added aces at No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass and No. 7 at Pebble Beach. Not too shabby. Wilted down the stretch at PGA National to boot away a trophy and has yet to recover from it. Game is sturdy and capable in major settings, but something has gone awry when weekend contention has come around lately.

35. Jason Day (T2 in 2011): Felt like a Masters champion in waiting once upon a time, but that story could be on its last few chapters. Since 2018, Day has just one win on the PGA Tour (2023 Bryon Nelson), and he has slowly started to trend downward after that trip to the winner's circle. His iron play was much sharper in the lead-up to last year's tournament when he finished T8.

36. Daniel Berger (T10 in 2016): Nearly went wire-to-wire at Arnie's Place, but instead fell on the first playoff hole to Bhatia. Supremely confident and supremely accurate off the tee, Berger makes his second straight Masters appearance after missing two in a row due to injury. He is without a top-20 finish since his debut.

37. Alex Noren (T62 in 2019): In four prior Masters, Noren has missed three cuts and failed to finish inside the top 60. That's tough to do. The hardworking Swede won twice on the DP World Tour this past fall but has yet to see the same quality of play hit his game this spring. Even at 43, he quietly ranks inside the top 20 of the OWGR.

38. Sam Burns (T29 in 2023): He hasn't made a lot of noise since an inopportune ruling on the back nine at last summer's U.S. Open. Burns' major championship record has been uninspiring up to this point, and neither his recent play nor history at Augusta National suggests that will change this week.

39. Ryan Fox (T26 in 2023): A multiple-time winner on the PGA Tour in 2025, Fox may be playing even better in 2026. He notched four straight top 25s at one point this year, highlighted by a T7 at the Genesis Invitational. The quick-playing New Zealander was forced to withdraw from The Players due to kidney stones, but he has everything that is required to perform well at Augusta National.

40. J.J. Spaun (T23 in 2022): Surprised how poor this year was going for one of the breakout players of 2025 ahead of the win at TPC San Antonio. Before he slipped on those cowboy boots, the U.S. Open champion was without a top-20 finish and had four missed cuts in seven starts. The good news is he remains accurate off the tee, his iron play improved in Florida, and the confidence is back. The bad news is he is still among the worst putters on the PGA Tour.

41. Sungjae Im (2nd in 2020): Returned to golf after a wrist injury and spending time with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps. Two straight missed cuts preceded a 54-hole lead at the Valspar Championship, where Im ultimately settled for a T4 finish -- his first top five since last year's Masters. When he's made the weekend at Augusta National, he has finished inside the top 10 three of four times. His iron play was dreadful in 2025, but early returns in 2026 are positive.

42. Ben Griffin (n/a): Played every single week leading up to the Masters in 2025, only to fall just short of earning an invitation. He made amends in the latter half of the season, picking up three victories, but he has yet to recapture that quality in 2026. Griffin a.k.a. Benny Booms a.k.a. The Loan Shark has not collected a top-20 finish since the opening week of the season.

43. Harry Hall (n/a): Appeared to enjoy himself at the new Peaky Blinders movie premiere as he fit right in with his usual choice of cap. Sensational on and around the greens, the Englishman's fate will ultimately be decided by what he does with his driver and irons in hand. He wields them effectively, and he could better his major best of a T19 at last year's PGA Championship.

44. Rasmus Højgaard (T32 in 2025): He has made six straight cuts at the majors with the last at The Open producing the first top 20 of his career. As powerful and smooth as they come, Højgaard's swing recently earned the honors of being Adam Scott's favorite in professional golf. There's not a lot the 25-year-old cannot do, but inconsistencies still run through his game.

45. Ryan Gerard (n/a): Traveled 10,000 miles to earn his invitation to the Masters as a runner-up result in Mauritius at the end of the calendar year was enough to push his name inside the top 50 of the OWGR. Since then, he has collected two more runner-up finishes and a bevy of good (not great) results. He cycles through putters like a screenager cycles through TikToks, but you best believe the ball striking is as good as it gets. Could be a sneaky play for low debutant.

46. Samuel Stevens (n/a): Another first timer who could surprise some people! Stevens is long and straight off the tee, an adequate iron player and improving by the week with his chipping and pitching. Has been playing a lot of solid, sturdy, professional golf this year with a bunch of finishes on the fourth page of the leaderboard and a great one in his most recent start in Houston.

47. Kurt Kitayama (T35 in 2024): Makes his return to the Masters after missing last year's festivities. Powerful, strong and with plenty of club face control, Kitayama's makeup feels like one that could be successful around these corridors. He finished runner-up to Bridgeman at Riviera and finished top 20 at Arnie's Place, two golf courses that have served as indicators to what could transpire at Augusta National.

48. Casey Jarvis (n/a): In early March, Jarvis joined Ernie Els, Trevor Immelman and Gary Player as South Africans to win their national open. In doing so, he earned his invitation to the Masters. This victory was sandwiched between another win in Kenya and a runner-up result at the Joburg Open, where he came oh so close to raising his third straight DP World Tour trophy. He's only 22 years old.

49. Gary Woodland (T14 in 2023): A story that makes golf the greatest sport on Earth. Woodland broke a seven-year winless drought and defeated so much more en route to his win in Houston, which earned him an invitation to the Masters. His battle with PTSD is ongoing and changes by the day, but the U.S. Open winner showed that when the stars align, his game can still reign supreme. At 41, Woodland ranks second on the PGA Tour in ball speed at just north of 189 mph.

50. Cameron Smith (T2 in 2020): The only player to tee it up in all four majors in 2025 and not see a single weekend. Smith has since started to play better golf with a runner-up finish at Royal Melbourne and a couple of top 10s on LIV Golf. He'll get up and down from Washington Road, but the fact that his golf ball could settle there is the issue. He has five top-10 finishes in his last eight Masters.

51. Max Homa (T3 in 2024): Eked has way into the top 12 in last year's tournament to earn an invite into this year's tournament. Felt like he faked it around Augusta National pretty good in 2025, but so far this year, he's looking more and more real. Homa has returned to working with Mark Blackburn, and the approach numbers are as good as they have ever been.

52. Keegan Bradley (T22 in 2024): The difference a year makes. One season removed from being the subject of playing captain conversations for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, Bradley looks as lost as ever. His typically reliable ball striking has betrayed him, leading to zero top-20 finishes through the first three months.

53. Carlos Ortiz (MC in 2021): Finished inside the top four at last year's U.S. Open and has continued to play some solid golf since. Ortiz played well at Royal Melbourne this winter and recently grabbed top 10s in Hong Kong and South Africa on LIV Golf. If you are looking for a deep sleeper for those office pools … you could do much worse.

54. Matt McCarty (T14 in 2025): He told CBS Sports last fall that he learned a ton while in contention last season. It looked like he was putting the experience to good use early in 2026 with a runner-up result in Palm Springs and quality outings at Torrey Pines and Riviera. The Florida Swing was one he would wish to forget.

55. Aaron Rai (T27 in 2025): As steady and tough as they come but lacks firepower to seriously threaten. He'll average 11 fairways and 13 greens in regulation per round and sign for four rounds around par.

55. Nicolas Echavarria (51st in 2025): The Colombian has seven top-five finishes in his PGA Tour career, and three of them have turned out to be victories, including this year's Cognizant Classic. Consistency is not in his DNA, but that could work in one's favor in a small field like the Masters. If his iron play shows up, Echavarria could be a surprise addition to this leaderboard.

56. Marco Penge (n/a): The quintessential modern player. Penge pegs it a mile off the tee, struggles with touchy-feely in between shots and can win when the name of the game is point and shoot. That isn't necessarily what will be asked of players at Augusta National, but his game is moving in the right direction, as shown by a top-five finish at Innisbrook, which should not be his cup of tea on paper.

57. Brian Harman (T12 in 2021): The longer this place gets, the more difficult it is for someone like Harman to threaten. Since his lone top 20 in 2021, the former Champion Golfer of the Year has been an early exit in three of his last four Masters. His two top 20s in 2026 have come at Pebble Beach and TPC Sawgrass for those reading between the lines.

58. Wyndham Clark (T46 in 2025): The most memorable moment of Clark's 2026 has been … an interview at The Players?! Not great! He recently split with his caddie, and he is without a top-10 finish since last year's Open. The former U.S. Open champion is lost on the greens.

59. Sergio Garcia (Won in 2017): Since his win, Garcia has missed six of seven cuts with last year's early exit being particularly surprising given his play on LIV Golf before the Masters that produced a win and a couple visits to the first page of the leaderboard. His game has since been in disarray as putting problems continue to pester the 46-year-old Spaniard. Some things never change.

60. Haotong Li (T32 in 2018): A member of the final pairing at Royal Portrush, Li makes his first Masters start since 2019. A lovable character that has since transitioned over to the PGA Tour thanks to finishing inside the top 10 of the Race to Dubai, Li has been met with checkered results as a first-year member.

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62. Tom McKibbin (n/a): Opened with a 60, led wire-to-wire and won the Hong Kong Open by a touchdown and an extra point to earn his first invitation to the Masters. The Northern Irishman is without a top-10 finish on LIV Golf this year, but the upside is undeniable when he is firing on all cylinders.

63. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (n/a): If you can win at Royal Melbourne, you can win at Augusta National. The 26-year-old Dane claimed the Australian Open this past winter over Australian Cameron Smith but has since hit a rut. Neergaard-Petersen is still finding his footing on the PGA Tour through the first three months, but his iron play has been a bright spot.

64. Max Greyserman (T32 in 2025): Five times a runner-up the last few seasons on the PGA Tour, Greyserman has been quiet to kick off 2026. His putting continues to shine, and while his iron play appears to be trending in the right direction, the right-hander struggled to get off the tee in Florida. Before his missed cut at Royal Portrush, Greyserman had made four straight cuts in majors.

65. Dustin Johnson (Won 2020): From 2015-20, Johnson compiled five top-10 finishes, including his win in the November Masters. Since then, however, he has failed to finish inside the top 10 and missed the cut more times than not. His natural skill set allows him to skirt contention on LIV Golf every so often, but the 41-year-old's game has fallen off significantly since he switched tours.

66. John Keefer (n/a): The reigning Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year showed signs of life in Houston with his first top-20 finish of the year, resulting in a place on the podium. He's fast, confident and is striking the ball beautifully. That can get him around Augusta National, but it could also get him in trouble.

67. Michael Kim (T27 in 2025): Returned to the Masters for the first time since 2019 and made his first cut in the process. The social media scribe finished runner-up in San Antonio to finally show some signs of life. Before that, he had yet to piece it together following a season that was his best statistically and produced a win on the DP World Tour at the French Open. Ball striking was the main culprit.

68. Nick Taylor (T29 in 2020): For as much as he can raise his game in the finishing moments of tournaments, Taylor's game has never translated to major championships. Since his T13 at the Sony Open, the Canadian has been living between 20th and 50th place on the leaderboard.

69. Michael Brennan (n/a): There's speed, and then there's whatever Brennan has in the arsenal. The powerful right-hander skipped the Korn Ferry Tour thanks to his win in the fall and has skipped his way into the Masters while doing so. He's not polished enough to give it a serious go this year, but that is not to say this guy won't threaten to slip on a green jacket at one point in his career.

70. Sami Valimaki (n/a): Had a great fall swing that saw him become the first Finn to win on the PGA Tour. Surprisingly, not the longest hitter of the ball despite his stature suggesting otherwise. He has more missed cuts (four) than top-30 finishes (one) this season, but that lone result came in his last start.

71. Zach Johnson (Won 2007): Moving Day at the 2025 Masters belonged not only to McIlroy but to Johnson, who matched the eventual champion with a 66 of his own in Round 3. Johnson maintained his place inside the top 10 by week's end for what was his best finish in the tournament since his win in 2007. His first two starts on PGA Tour Champions produced a win and a podium finish.

72. Aldrich Potgieter (MC in 2023): At age 21, the South African is slated for his second Masters start amid a start to his PGA Tour career that has been boom-or-bust. His rookie year saw him finish with three top-five finishes, a win and only one other top-30 finish in 20 starts. So far in 2026, it has been much of the same with a top five at Riviera and five missed cuts. Has plenty of pop in the bat but needs more than that this week.

73. Charl Schwartzel (Won 2011): He has done well around Augusta National in recent years with five made cuts in the last six tournaments. Play on LIV Golf has been forgettable thus far without a finish on the first or second pages of the leaderboard, but he is rolling the rock nicely and will be able to manage his game around.

74. Bubba Watson (Won 2012, 2014): Finished with a final-round 68 last year to sneak inside the top 15! Still has plenty of pop in the bat (is it still pink?), but that may be it.

75. Andrew Novak (n/a): Everything has just been slightly worse compared to last season for Novak. The Zurich Classic winner finished top 10 at Torrey Pines and has not been heard from since. He prides himself on being able to navigate more difficult golf courses.

76. Kristoffer Reitan (n/a): Been progressing in the right direction the last few years as he has gone from the Challenge Tour to the DP World Tour to the PGA Tour during this span. Currently going through a bit of a learning curve on tour, but he makes up one of two Norwegians in the field, which is pretty sweet.

77. Davis Riley (T21 in 2025): Finished runner-up at Quail Hollow last spring and has not done anything since. One of those players who pops up on the leaderboard, reminds you that he is in the field somehow and then tapers off. Riley's play this year suggests an early flight home, but that's exactly where he wants you.

78. Brian Campebell (T32 in 2025): Nothing suggested that he should have fared well in his debut last year, but then again, nothing suggested that he would win the Mexico Open at one of the longest venues on the PGA Tour. He added another win at the John Deere Classic to become a two-time winner in 2025, but he has yet to show that upside this year with five missed cuts, a WD and no finish better than T54.

79. Ethan Fang (a) (n/a): His 2025 was one to remember as Fang won the Amateur Championship at Royal St. George's and finished runner-up at the Western Amateur. Individual accolades aside, the 20-year-old helped lead the Oklahoma State Cowboys to a national championship and the U.S. Walker Cup team to a win at Cypress Point. His 2026 has yet to match that magic.

80. Mason Howell (a) (n/a): The third youngest winner of the U.S. Amateur, Howell had a summer to remember. From the Olympic Club, he traveled to Cypress Point, where he starred on a winning U.S. Walker Cup team. This came after he medaled at the U.S. Junior and qualified for the U.S. Open. So far this year, he nearly nabbed the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, finishing third behind Miles Russell, and recently teed it up at the Houston Open.

81. Vijay Singh (Won 2000): Did not compete in last year's tournament, but he did make the cut in 2024. Made noise in the early stages of 2026 for utilizing a past champions exemption to play on the PGA Tour, but he only did so to tee it up at the Sony Open, where he ultimately made the cut.

82. José María Olazábal (Won 1994, 1999): Even north of 60, Olazábal can maneuver his ball around Augusta National. The two-time winner has made two of the last five cuts despite having zero top-20 finishes on PGA Tour Champions during that same span.

83. Danny Willett (Won 2016): His lone top-10 finish at the Masters is his surprising win a decade ago. The 38-year-old only has a few top-20 finishes over the last handful of years as he has dropped to world No. 399.

84. Ángel Cabrera (Won in 2009): Made his return to the tournament last year after a six-year absence due to, let's just say, extracurriculars. The 56-year-old started his season on the PGA Tour Champions in strong fashion with a couple of top 10s but has since fallen off.

85. Naoyuki Kataoka (n/a): The 28-year-old overcame a seven-stroke deficit in the final round of the Japan Open to claim his second win on the Japan Golf Tour and earn an invitation into the Masters. He recently finished inside the top 10 at the New Zealand Open as well.



86. Fred Couples (Won in 1992): He has seen the weekend just once in his last seven Masters, but that did not come all too long ago in 2023. Couples has played just five times since last year's Masters with a couple of top 10s on PGA Tour Champions to show for it.

87. Fifa Laopakdee (a) (n/a): First amateur from Thailand to play in the Masters after becoming the first player from Thailand to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur. Laopakdee overcame a six-stroke deficit in the final round, made birdies on Nos. 17-18 to force a playoff and then made a turkey of birdies across three extra holes. He also won the Thunderbird Collegiate and Southeast Asian Games in 2025.

88. Jackson Herrington (a) (n/a): The big left-hander lost to Howell in the U.S. Amateur at the Olympic Club last summer to earn his invitation to the Masters. After a slow start to his season at Tennessee, Herrington has finished T6 in Cabo and T14 at the Pauma Valley Invitational.

89. Mateo Pulcini (a) (n/a): Emerged from a playoff to win the Latin America Amateur Championship in Peru this past winter. Get used to his name because with the win, he earned his place in the field for not only the Masters but also the U.S. Open and The Open.

90. Mike Weir (Won 2003): The only cut he has made the last decade came at the November Masters. Actually gained strokes with his irons in his last two trips to Augusta National, and no, not the tool used to straighten his button-down for the Champions Dinner.

91. Brandon Holtz (a) (n/a): Winner of the U.S. Mid-Amateur at Troon, Holtz can become the first mid-am since Stewart Hagestad in 2017 to earn low amateur honors. Played collegiate hoops at Illinois State before he became a professional golfer. Now, he's an amateur, though, because that makes sense.