Tatsuya Imai's return to the major leagues did not go well Tuesday. Imai, who last pitched April 10 and had been sidelined by what the Astros called arm fatigue, was tagged for six runs in four innings in a loss to the Mariners at Daikin Park (SEA 10, HOU 2). His control problems continued with three walks and two hit batters. That's 14 walks and three hit batters in 12 ⅔ innings in 2026.

"He's going to make his next start," Astros manager Joe Espada said after the game (via MLB.com). "... We wanted him to pound the zone with two pitches that he can command and control. There were opportunities against some of those lefties, some windows, he could have used split-finger and changeup."

Imai stuck to the two-pitch plan on Tuesday and threw only fastballs and sliders. No splitters at all. Interestingly, he replaced his four-seam fastball with a sinker, a pitch he did not throw at all this year prior to Tuesday, even in minor-league rehab games. The sinker was effective -- four of the five hits Imai allowed, including both homers, came on sliders -- but it was still a poor start overall.

Four starts into his MLB career, Imai has a 9.24 ERA with poor under-the-hood numbers (6.67 FIP and 6.62 xERA). On one hand, it's four starts and 12 ⅔ innings around an injury for a guy acclimating to a new country. On the other hand, those four starts and 12 ⅔ innings could not possibly be going any worse. Call it what it is: Imai has been a disaster this year.

"There's a lot more thinking on the mound compared to Japan because there's a lot more change in the States and I have to adjust more," Imai said via an interpreter (via MLB.com). "I have to think more aggressive throwing in the zone and trying to get an out."

Of course, Imai is hardly the only Astros starter having a hard time this season. Houston has used 12 different starters this year, the most in baseball, and their starters rank 30th in ERA (5.23) and 24th in WAR (1.8). Spencer Arrighetti and Peter Lambert have combined for a 2.32 ERA in 10 starts. All other starters have combined for a 6.47 ERA in 33 starts.

Tuesday's loss dropped the Astros to 16-27 on the season. Per FanGraphs, their postseason odds have dipped 32.8% to 8.2% since Opening Day. The Mariners won for the fourth time in six games and are 21-22.

Imai, 28, signed a three-year, $54 million contract with an opt-out after each season in January. He is the first player the Astros signed directly from Japan.