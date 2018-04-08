Astros win on a walk-off infield popup (seriously)

The mighty, World Series champion, Astros lost to the Padres, 4-1, on Friday. Saturday, they went to extra innings tied 0-0. It's really weird and would be mind-boggling if we didn't realize that these things happen over the course of 162 games. It's part of what makes this game so great. This one should have gone to 11, too. There was a runner on second base with two outs when Alex Bregman hit what appeared to be a harmless popup in the infield.

Only this happened:

Good things can happen when you put the ball in play. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯#walkoffpic.twitter.com/wKJRkLrM7i — MLB (@MLB) April 8, 2018

WHAAAAAAT?

OK, so let's sort this out. The pitcher, Robbie Erlin, pointed to the ball and clearly had the shortest and easiest route to making the catch. Of course, he's a pitcher. Everyone who has played baseball before knows there's a soft rule that pitchers shouldn't catch pop-ups. It stems mostly from not wanting the pitcher to stumble over the mound and that part makes sense. Here, though, Erlin would've had to run just a few feet and make an easy grab. I know it's hard to shake the "pitcher shouldn't have to call that!" mindset, but it needs to happen at times.

Also, catcher A.J. Ellis was much closer than first baseman Eric Hosmer, too. It's a bit tougher to shed the mask and turn around, but still, it seems he could have made an effort.

Then there's Hosmer, the Padres' big-ticket offseason addition, who was brought in to -- among other things -- provide a winning mentality. He made a great effort and had to run a long way, but ultimately, he overran a popup that he needs to catch.

Since Hosmer didn't touch the ball, it's ruled a single and those who only check the box score or text play-by-play feeds will have no idea what they missed.

Also, this part is pretty funny: MLB Statcast measures how often balls in play are converted into outs with launch angle and exit velocity. Check this one out:

Alex Bregman's walk off hit... 83 MPH at a 78 degree launch angle. 0% hit probability. — Daren Willman (@darenw) April 8, 2018

Zero percent! That's a punch to the gut of Padres fans for sure.