Carson Williams to make MLB debut: Rays promoting their top shortstop prospect, per report
Williams is a good defender with real power, but he's struggled to keep his strikeout rate in check
The Tampa Bay Rays are promoting shortstop prospect Carson Williams to the majors, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Rays haven't announced Williams' promotion or a corresponding move, but veteran shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is expected to head to the injured list after he was scratched from Wednesday's game on account of a tight back.
Williams, 22, is a talented defender who has spent the season in Triple-A, where he's batted .213/.318/.447 with 23 home runs and 22 stolen bases over the course of 111 games. Concerningly, he's struggled with making consistent contact. He punched out in more than 34% of his trips to the plate, all the while whiffing on nearly 39% of his total swings.
CBS Sports recently ranked Williams as the No. 22 prospect in the minors, writing the following:
One of the challenges of prospect evaluation is assessing what is realistic versus unrealistic growth. Williams' swing-and-miss concerns have existed for as long as he's been a professional, and it's unrealistic to think that he'll ever fully slay that horror movie villain. Still, is it realistic to expect some growth in that department from a player who only just celebrated his 22nd birthday? I would like to think yes. That's why I'm still ranking him -- and his abundance of above average-to-plus tools -- despite a 39.4% whiff rate that would represent the second highest in the majors among qualifiers.
Williams joins Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Bubba Chandler and Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo as top prospects to receive the call in recent days. That's no coincidence: there are now fewer than 45 days remaining in the big-league regular season, meaning that players can be promoted without losing their rookie eligibility for next year.
Earlier this week, CBS Sports highlighted a few other top prospects who might debut before the season is out.