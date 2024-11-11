The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series and while so few people actually want to hear it -- because OMG PAYROLL! -- they did so in the face of an awful lot of injury adversity. By the time they got to the playoffs, they had seven starting pitchers on the injured list and only three rotation members. They were running a bullpen game for the fourth starter spot. They had lost Mookie Betts for a big chunk of the regular season, Freddie Freeman was on one leg for most of the postseason and Shohei Ohtani had one functioning shoulder for the last three World Series games.

And this was all only scratching the surface.

This means, basically, the Dodgers should be better in 2025. Everything has to break right on the field in October to win it all, of course, as the Dodgers know all too well (they won 98 regular-season games last season, but won 111 in 2022 and lost in the NLDS).

There is work to be done here by Andrew Friedman and company, though, because the roster as currently constructed is a bit incomplete. Let's take a look.

Key free agents

Teoscar Hernández was overshadowed in the lineup last season due to the presence of three MVPs in Ohtani, Freeman and Betts, but do not underestimate what he meant to that roster. He avoided injury and took 652 plate appearances, hitting .272/.339/.501 (137 OPS+) with 32 doubles, 33 homers, 99 RBI, 84 runs and 12 stolen bases. He posted a career high 4.3 WAR. Most of the season, he was the cleanup hitter protecting the three MVPs.

The decisions on Buehler and/or Flaherty will be interesting. There's no way the Dodgers want both back -- we'll get to the rotation in a second -- but it's possible they decide to re-up with one of the two.

The hunch is Kershaw can come back if he wants. He won't pitch elsewhere.

The bullpen is in decent shape heading into 2025, but it's possible Treinen is brought back after his significant role in the playoffs. Kelly wasn't very good last season and is turning 37 years old next season, so he's probably done here.

Who knows on Kiké? The Dodgers have let him walk and brought him back before.

Biggest needs

The Dodgers have said that Betts is expected back on the infield. It's entirely plausible this is simply a ploy to make teams like the Yankees and Mets increase their offers to free-agent right fielder Juan Soto, sure, but if Betts is now an infielder, the Dodgers' outfield is currently Andy Pages, Tommy Edman and James Outman with Chris Taylor also an option. Keep in mind that Edman and Taylor can also play in the infield. Is it clear where the need is?

Yes, the outfield is a major spot of need, even if Betts remains in right.

Even without Betts in the infield, the Dodgers have Freeman at first, Max Muncy can play second or third, Gavin Lux is back and they have options with Edman, Miguel Rojas and Taylor. It seems to me that Betts makes much more sense in right field, but, again, the need here regarding moves from outside the organization is to add an outfielder or two -- or simply retain Teoscar Hernández.

Now, if Betts stays in right field, it sure seems like the Dodgers could use a shortstop. That would then allow them to fill in the rest of the roster with utility players and the outfield wouldn't be such an issue (for example, they could play Lux at second, Muncy at third and that leaves Betts in right field with Edman, Taylor, Pages and Outman to fill two outfield spots).

There's also the rotation to address.

Sure, it looks more than full right now. In fact, with returns from injury for Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin, the Dodgers look to be approaching 2025 with a stable of arms: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Bobby Miller, May, Gonsolin and -- whenever he's fully functional -- Ohtani.

There are landmines throughout that rotation and Friedman knows that. Yamamoto only managed 90 regular-season innings due to a shoulder injury. Glasnow only worked 134 innings before his season ended and that was a career high. Miller was injured and later needed a demotion, ending with an 8.52 MLB ERA. Gonsolin, May and Ohtani are coming off major elbow surgeries.

That's the whole rotation without any outside additions. Sure, they could use depth guys like Landon Knack, Ben Casparius and Justin Wrobleski, but these are the Dodgers. They'll make a splash.

Possible fits

Juan Soto - Easy and obvious, especially if Betts moves to the infield. The gut feeling here, however, is the Dodgers aren't going to be heavily in here and simply want to drive the price up for other suitors.

Roki Sasaki - The Japanese ace is finally getting posted to MLB this winter and will be in a major-league rotation by the spring. Even at his depressed price, the Dodgers have long been considered the favorites. Last season at age 22, Sasaki was 10-5 with a 2.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 129 strikeouts in 111 innings. He debuted at age 19 in NPB (Japan's top league) and has a career 2.02 ERA.

Teoscar Hernández - A much cheaper option than Soto for a corner outfield spot that enables continuity and allows the Dodgers to attack shortstop and starting pitching more heavily than simply blowing up free agency for Soto.

Willy Adames - The Dodgers were connected with Adames in trade rumors last spring after Lux went through the yips and Betts was forced to take over at short. The Brewers ultimately kept Adames and were rewarded with a big season and a division title. He had a career year with the bat, posting a 118 OPS+ with 33 doubles, 32 homers, 112 RBI, 93 runs and 21 stolen bases. He is an obvious fit who would help the Dodgers defense by allowing Betts to stay in right field.

Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell - If the Dodgers decide to hit the high end of the free agency pool in pitching, Burnes and Snell are both out there and would be great fits.

Flaherty and/or Buehler - As noted, it's possible the Dodgers just decide to bring back one of the two here instead of going outside the organization for rotation help.

Kershaw - He's said he isn't retiring, so all money is on him back in Dodger blue. It's hard telling how much production they'll get out of him at this point, but does that really matter?

Mason Miller - The bullpen is in good shape, but there's always room to upgrade and if the Dodgers decide to knock the socks off the Nomad A's with a trade offer, bringing in a potential beast of a closer in Miller would be a monster maneuver.

Brent Rooker - Speaking of the A's, while GM David Forst has insisted Rooker isn't available in trade, we'll see what happens between now and Opening Day. If the Dodgers fail to bring back Teoscar Hernández, don't land Juan Soto and really want to keep Betts at shortstop, they'll need a corner outfield bat. Rooker fits the bill.

Nico Hoerner - The Cubs have a roster that won 83 games in back-to-back seasons yet is locked in with starters pretty much everywhere but behind the plate. This means they need to trade in order to improve and if the Dodgers get late into the offseason without having addressed shortstop -- or filled the outfield and pushed Betts there -- Hoerner could fit.