More information has come to light in the case against Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase, thanks to a 29-page indictment that was released in full on Friday. Among the allegations made by federal prosecutors is that Clase partook in an illegal gambling scheme during a 2024 playoff game.

Clase and teammate Luis Ortiz have been on the restricted list for the Guardians since last July while under investigation. Ortiz has since asked for his case to be severed from Clase and has claimed that he was an unknowing victim in the scheme that was being headed up by Clase.

Clase is alleged to have thrown balls on purpose (ball/strike prop bets were available at some sportsbooks) in a list of 15 different examples, ranging from 2023-25. One that stands out in the indictment is a pitch from the ninth inning of Game 1 of the 2024 ALDS against the Tigers. The Guardians won that game 7-0 and Clase retired all three batters he faced in the ninth inning, but the first pitch Clase threw was a ball to Tigers hitter Matt Vierling that bounced in front of the plate.

Further, the allegations note that there were at least three other times when Clase intended to throw a ball on purpose but didn't get into the game.

Via The Athletic:

Robinson Vasquez Germosen was charged with five federal counts by prosecutors for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New York. They allege that he worked with Clase and, later, Ortiz to rig pitches during Guardians games so that they and others could win money betting on them. He is also accused of lying to federal agents during an interview as part of the investigation. Vasquez was arrested in December and released on $100,000 bond.

The allegations note that Clase and Vazquez would use coded language to communicate on the pitch-fixing. Such as: "Throw a rock at the first rooster in today's fight," from Vasquez and "Yes, of course, that's an easy toss to that rooster," from Clase (The Athletic).

Clase's trial is set for May 4. Expect him to remain on the restricted list until the conclusion of the trial. A lifetime ban from baseball is a potential outcome if he's found guilty.