Marlins' Stanton could be third reigning MVP to be traded, second with ties to Jeter

On Thursday, MLB and the Baseball Writers Association of America handed out this year's MVP Awards. Jose Altuve, the Houston Astros diminutive second baseman, won in the American League. Meanwhile, Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton took home the National League's hardware.

That Stanton is on the trading block has been a poorly kept secret; ditto for the Marlins' desire to shed payroll under their new ownership. Add two and two together, and there's a fair chance Stanton is going to be the third reigning MVP dealt during the winter in which he won the award -- and the second since the league integrated.

Just how did those other trades worked out?

The first trade involving a reigning MVP occurred back in 1914, when the Philadelphia Athletics sold Eddie Collins to the Chicago White Sox for $50,000. Collins would never win another MVP award, but he spent the ensuing 12 seasons in Chicago, where he hit for a 133 OPS+ and solidified his Hall of Fame career. He later returned to the Athletics, who wouldn't finish above .500 again until 1925. Safe to say, the White Sox won that trade -- by oodles and oodles.

We'll focus more on the most recent deal -- the one that sent Alex Rodriguez from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees. Rodriguez was actually en route to the Boston Red Sox before the league intervened over concerns about his reworked contract. So instead Rodriguez was redirected to New York in exchange for Alfonso Soriano and Joaquin Arias.

Soriano spent two seasons with the Rangers, making the All-Star team both years and posting a 105 OPS+. Over that same timespan, Rodriguez managed a 152 OPS+ and won the 2005 MVP, the second of his three trophies. Soriano was later dealt to the Washington Nationals in exchange for Brad Wilkerson, among others, while Rodriguez remained in New York until his playing career came to a close in late 2016.

Arias spent part of four seasons in Texas, hitting just .286/.322/.379 without a home run. Though he was ranked 77th overall by Baseball America entering the 2005 season, he's best known for being the player the Rangers chose over Robinson Cano. Oops. It probably goes without saying, but the Rangers got the short end of the deal.

There is, obviously, a common tie between the Rodriguez trade and a potential Stanton deal: Derek Jeter. Jeter's presence at shortstop forced Rodriguez to third base once he arrived in the Bronx way back when, and now he's the face of the Marlins' new ownership group. Jeter accomplished a lot of great and rare feats during his career -- this one is pretty amusing though.

In time, perhaps Jeter will accomplish another great and rare feat: getting equal value on a trade involving the reigning MVP. As it stands, history is very much not in his favor.