New York Mets ace Max Scherzer was ejected from Wednesday afternoon's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers (GameTracker) after umpires examined his glove and pitching hand following the third inning. It was the second time Scherzer was inspected in the game. The umpires had him swap out his glove for a new one an inning earlier.

The television broadcasts showed what appeared to be Scherzer yelling "it's rosin!" at umpire Phil Cuzzi and crew chief Dan Bellino immediately prior to the ejection. Here are Bellino and Cuzzi inspecting Scherzer's pitching hand, Scherzer pleading his case, and then the ejection:

Pitchers ejected for foreign substances automatically receive a 10-game suspension. To be clear, it's still unknown whether Scherzer was ejected for having a foreign substance on his person, or another reason entirely. It's possible he was ejected for arguing excessively.

Last week, New York Yankees righty Domingo Germán was told to wash his hands after umpires determined he was using too much rosin. "This was not an ejectable offense because we didn't feel it rose to the foreign substance standard where it affected his pitching," umpire James Hoye told NJ.com following the game.

Back in spring training, MLB informed umpires to ramp up enforcement of the league's foreign substance ban. Enforcement had become lax -- not a single pitcher was caught with a foreign substance last year -- and MLB wants to crack down as spin rates have crept back up. MLB may have increased those efforts even further following the Germán incident.

When MLB first began foreign substance checks two years ago, Scherzer was among the first pitchers to have an issue with the umpires and the checks themselves. He memorably removed his belt and taunted then-Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi when no substances were found.

Scherzer started Wednesday after having his previous start pushed back a few days by a back issue. He allowed one run and two walks in three innings prior to the ejection.