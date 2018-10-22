Mets GM rumors: Jacob deGrom's agent is among the reported three finalists
The field reportedly narrowed to Doug Melvin, Chaim Bloom, and Brodie Van Wagenen
The New York Mets appear to be winding down their search for a new general manager. After a lengthy process that saw various candidates reject their advances, the Mets have now reportedly narrowed the field down to three people, per MLB.com's Anthony Dicomo: Former Milwaukee Brewers GM Doug Melvin; Tampa Bay Rays assistant GM Chaim Bloom; and player agent Brodie Van Wagenen.
These candidates have little in common, suggesting the Mets still aren't sure what they want in their next point guard.
Melvin is the oldest of the bunch, at 66, and is the only one to hold a GM job before. He enjoyed success during his ruins with the Texas Rangers and Brewers. Bloom would seem like the closest thing to a modern GM, given his experience within the Rays front office. Then there's Van Wagenen, who is a total wild card -- and, oh by the way, Jacob deGrom's agent.
There have been rumors that Mets ownership is torn on what kind of GM it wants -- someone who leans closer to the old school way of doing things, or someone more in tune with analytics. If the final three candidates are any indication, that struggle seems to be ongoing.
Whomever lands the Mets GM gig will face some big questions right away -- like whether the Mets can compete in 2019, or if they should look toward the future and begin a rebuild.
