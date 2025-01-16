The MLB offseason is here, and the hot stove has heated up in December. The Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes ended Dec. 8 as the slugger agreed to a record 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets. The ripple effects of Soto's deal will be felt all winter. The Yankees pivoted after losing their star, signing starter Max Fried and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in free agency and making notable moves on the trade market.
The best pitcher on the market, Corbin Burnes, has agreed to a six-year, $210 million contract with the Diamondbacks, a huge move for the 2023 National League pennant winners after they failed to even make the playoffs in 2024.
Christian Walker agreed to a deal with the Astros on Dec. 20, a week after Houston traded Kyle Tucker to the Cubs. Walker's signing, along with the acquisition of Isaac Parades in the Tucker deal, likely signals the end of the Alex Bregman era in Houston. Bregman is one best players remaining on the free-agent market, and more than of of the top 50 free agents remain unsigned.
Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers), Gleyber Torres (Tigers), Walker Buehler (Red Sox), Sean Manaea (Mets), Blake Snell (Dodgers), Willy Adames (Giants), Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) and Charlie Morton (Orioles) are among the other big names to sign free-agent deals this winter.
You can check out our top 50 free agent rankings, which include write-ups on every player. CBS Sports will be keeping track of where they land below.
2024-25 MLB free agent tracker
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Juan Soto (26)
|OF
|Agreed to 15-year, $765 million deal
|2
Corbin Burnes (30)
|RHP
|Agreed to six-year, $210 million deal
|3
Alex Bregman (30)
|3B
|Free agent
|4
Blake Snell (32)
|LHP
|Agreed to five-year, $182 million deal
|5
Max Fried (30)
|LHP
|Agreed to eight-year, $218 million deal
|6
Willy Adames (29)
|SS
|Agreed to seven-year, $182 million deal
|7
|Roki Sasaki (23)
|RHP
|Chiba Lotte Marines
|Free agent
|8
Jack Flaherty (29)
|RHP
|Free agent
|9
Sean Manaea (32)
|LHP
|Agreed to three-year, $75 million deal
|10
Nathan Eovaldi (34)
|RHP
|Agreed to three-year, $75 million deal
|11
Pete Alonso (30)
|1B
|Free agent
|12
Max Scherzer (40)
|RHP
|Free agent
|13
Shane Bieber (29)
|RHP
|Agreed to one-year, $14 million deal with player option
|14
Ha-seong Kim (29)
|SS
|Free agent
|15
Anthony Santander (30)
|OF
|Free agent
|16
Joc Pederson (32)
|OF
|Agreed to two-year, $37 million deal
|17
Teoscar Hernandez (32)
|OF
|Agreed to three-year, $66 million deal
|18
Christian Walker (33)
|1B
|Agreed to three-year, $60 million deal
|19
Luis Severino (30)
|RHP
|Agreed to three-year, $67 million deal
|20
Yusei Kikuchi (33)
|LHP
|Agreed to three-year, $63 million deal
|21
Gleyber Torres (28)
|2B
|Agreed to one-year, $15 million deal
|22
Blake Treinen (36)
|RHP
|Agreed to two-year, $22 million deal
|23
Clay Holmes (31)
|RHP
|Agreed to three-year, $38 million deal
|24
Jeff Hoffman (32)
|RHP
|Agreed to three-year, $33 million deal
|25
Jurickson Profar (31)
|OF
|Free agent
|26
Walker Buehler (30)
|RHP
|Agreed to one-year, $21.05M deal
|27
Tanner Scott (30)
|LHP
|Free agent
|28
Nick Pivetta (31)
|RHP
|Free agent
|29
Charlie Morton (41)
|RHP
|Agreed to one-year, $15 million deal
|30
Kenley Jansen (37)
|RHP
|Free agent
|31
Tyler O'Neill (29)
|OF
|Agreed to three-year, $49.5 million deal
|32
Andrew Heaney (33)
|LHP
|Free agent
|33
Jose Quintana (35)
|RHP
|Free agent
|34
Carlos Estevez (32)
|RHP
|Free agent
|35
David Robertson (39)
|RHP
|Free agent
|36
Kirby Yates (37)
|RHP
|Free agent
|37
Nick Martinez (34)
|RHP
|Accepted one-year, $21.05M qualifying offer
|38
Michael Lorenzen (33)
|RHP
|Agreed to one-year, $7 million deal
|39
Harrison Bader (30)
|OF
|Free agent
|40
Michael Conforto (31)
|OF
|Agreed to one-year, $17 million deal
|41
Justin Turner (40)
|1B/DH
|Free agent
|42
Carlos Santana (38)
|1B
|Agreed to one-year, $12 million deal
|43
Paul Goldschmidt (37)
|1B
|Agreed to one-year, $12.5 million deal
|44
J.D. Martinez (37)
|DH
|Free agent
|45
Frankie Montas (31)
|RHP
|Agreed to two-year, $34 million deal
|46
Yoan Moncada (29)
|3B
|Free agent
|47
Jesse Winker (31)
|OF
|Agreed to one-year, $7.5 million deal
|48
A.J. Minter (31)
|LHP
|Free agent
|49
Aroldis Chapman (36)
|LHP
|Agreed to one-year, $10.75 million deal
|50
Donovan Solano (37)
|1B
|Agreed to one-year, $3.5 million deal