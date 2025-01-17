Spring training is less than a month away, but there is still plenty of MLB offseason business to tackle. A handful of notable players remain on the free-agent market, including Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso, Anthony Santander and Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki. Sasaki, thanks to MLB's rules about international free agents, must sign a deal by Jan. 23.

There is no deadline for the other players, but they figure to get things sorted out sooner than later with pitchers and catchers heading to Arizona and Florida in mid-February.

Juan Soto, the best free agent on the market, signed a record-setting $765 million deal with the Mets back in December. Pitchers Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks), Blake Snell (Dodgers) and Max Fried (Yankees) -- who were all ranked in the top five of our top free agents lists -- also all signed before the new year.

Some moves have happened in January, including Justin Verlander heading to the Giants, but the market has been relatively slow as Alonso and Bregman remain without new contracts.

You can check out our top 50 free agent rankings, which include write-ups on every player. CBS Sports will be keeping track of where they land below.

2024-25 MLB free agent tracker