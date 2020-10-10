Five teams remain in Major League Baseball's 2020 postseason. The divisional round wrapped up Friday night as the Yankees were downed by the Rays in a win-or-go-home ALDS Game 5. The Rays will face the Astros in the ALCS. The Dodgers and Braves, the National League's top two seeds, are set to square off in the NLCS after sweeping their NLDS competition.

These playoffs are unlike any other in the sport's history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB will hold the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason -- the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series -- at neutral-site locations: Arlington, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.

Below you'll find the schedule for the LCS, as well as results from the LDS and the Wild Card Series:

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., Oct. 11 ALCS Game 1 Astros vs. Rays 7:30 p.m. TBS San Diego Mon., Oct. 12 ALCS Game 2 Astros vs. Rays TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 1 Braves vs. Dodgers TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Tue., Oct. 13 ALCS Game 3 Rays vs. Astros TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 2 Braves vs. Dodgers TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Wed., Oct. 14 ALCS Game 4 Rays vs. Astros TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 3 Dodgers vs. Braves TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Thurs., Oct. 15 ALCS Game 5* Rays vs. Astros TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 4 Dodgers vs. Braves TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Fri., Oct. 16 ALCS Game 6* Astros vs. Rays TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 5* Dodgers vs. Braves TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Sat., Oct. 17 ALCS Game 7* Astros vs. Rays TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 6* Braves vs. Dodgers TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Sun., Oct. 18 NLCS Game 7* Braves vs. Dodgers TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington

League Division Series (best-of-five)

*- if necessary

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

Postseason format, dates, locations

This year's postseason looks different for a variety of reasons. The 2020 playoffs consist of an expanded, 16-team field, for one, with eight teams from each league. The division winners, the second-place teams and then two teams with the best records beyond those six clubs, no matter their divisional alignment or their position within those divisions made the playoff field.

After the Wild Card Series, the remaining eight teams will play a more traditional postseason format.

Here are key dates for the 2020 postseason: