Thursday is an important date on the offseason calendar. It is the deadline for arbitration-eligible players and their teams to file salary figures for the 2025 season. The player files what he believes he should be paid and the team files what they believe he should be paid. The vast majority of arbitration-eligible players will sign 2025 contracts before the 1 p.m. ET deadline. Only a handful actual file salary figures, and even fewer go to a hearing. Here now are Thursday's hot stove rumors.

Red Sox, Crochet talking extension

The Red Sox and newly acquired ace Garrett Crochet have discussed a multi-year contract extension, reports MassLive.com. The two sides are not believed to be close to a deal. Crochet has two years of control remaining. He could sign a one-year contract for 2025 prior to Thursday's arbitration salary filing deadline, then sign a longer term deal at a later date.

Two years ago, the Twins signed Pablo López to a four-year, $73.5 million extension when he was at the same service time level Crochet is at now. That could serve as a potential framework for a Crochet deal. Still only 25, Crochet struck out 209 batters and had a 3.58 ERA in 146 innings with the 121-loss White Sox in 2024. It was his first season as a starting pitcher.

Arenado more "open-minded" about no-trade clause

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is more "open-minded" about waiving his no-trade clause to potentially join a larger group of teams, according to MLB.com. The Belleville News Daily says the Royals are believed to be among the teams that showed interest in Arenado earlier this winter, but came away with the impression he would not accept a trade to join them.

Arenado is the No. 1 trade candidate on the market. The Cardinals reportedly agreed to trade Arenado to the Astros earlier this offseason, though he used his no-trade clause to block the deal. Houston then pivoted to Christian Walker (with Isaac Paredes staying at third base). It seems unlikely Arenado will begin 2025 with St. Louis, though potential trade destinations are not plentiful.

Blue Jays still targeting top free agents

The Blue Jays are believed to be on the periphery for Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman, and probably aren't the favorite for Anthony Santander, reports Sportsnet. Toronto struck out in its pursuits of Corbin Burnes and Juan Soto and they've had a hard time getting premium free agents to take their money. Alonso and Bregman are far and away the best available free-agent hitters. To date, the most significant moves the Blue Jays have made this winter are signing Yimi García and trading for Andrés Giménez. It's been a fairly low-key offseason for a team coming off a disappointing 74-88 season.

Pirates considering Grichuk

As part of their search for outfield help, the Pirates are considering free agent Randal Grichuk, according to MLB.com. Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz are locked into left and center fields, respectively. The righty-hitting Grichuk could platoon with the lefty-hitting Joshua Palacios in right field. Grichuk, 33, slashed .319/.386/.528 against lefties with the Diamondbacks in 2024. He's an excellent righty platoon option at this point in his career.