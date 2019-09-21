Padres fire manager Andy Green after four seasons

The first managerial domino has fallen. The San Diego Padres have fired manager Andy Green, the team announced Saturday. This was Green's fourth year with San Diego. Green's contract runs through 2021.

"I want to thank Andy for his tireless work and dedication to the Padres over the last four seasons," GM A.J. Preller said in a statement. "This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we felt was necessary at this time to take our organization to the next level and expedite the process of bringing a championship to San Diego. Our search for a new manager will begin immediately."

Executive chairman Ron Fowler and general partner Peter Seidler added the following: "Andy's class, dignity and leadership through a difficult developmental period for our team should be applauded. On behalf of the entire Padres organization, we wish Andy and the Green family the best."

The Padres have fired manager Andy Green. USATSI

The Padres hired Green, 42, in October 2015. It was his first MLB managerial job. Green began coaching and managing at the minor league level after his playing career ended in 2010. He served as the Diamondbacks third base coach in 2015 before joining San Diego. Green was the 10th longest-tenured manager in baseball.

In parts of four seasons under Green the Padres went 274-366 and never finished higher than fourth place in the NL West. That's not all on Green -- San Diego has spent the last few years rebuilding -- but the team was expected to take a step forward this year after signing Eric Hosmer and Manny Machado the last two offseasons.

Instead, San Diego is 69-85 heading into Saturday, and they were eliminated from postseason contention earlier this month. The Padres job figures to be very attractive to managerial candidates. Great city, great ballpark, great farm system, and an ownership group willing to spend.

Bench coach Rod Barajas will serve as the interim manager the rest of the season..