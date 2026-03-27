Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm has accused his parents of defrauding him of millions of dollars, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

Via the Philadelphia Inquirer:

Bohm says in the suit that his parents, Daniel and Lisa Bohm, used several limited liability companies to funnel money from his personal financial accounts, which they then "converted to their own use." Filed Wednesday in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, the lawsuit seeks a judgment of at least $3 million, as well as an accounting of the funds in question, among other relief.

The Bohm parents deny any wrongdoing.

"Mr. and Mrs. Bohm love their son very much and have always acted in his best interests, both personally and professionally and still do so to this day," attorney Robert Eckard told the Inquirer. "They are deeply saddened by the allegations made against them in this lawsuit and the sensational false narrative painted here, which they believe are entirely without merit."

Bohm was drafted third overall by the Phillies in 2018 out of Wichita State University with a signing bonus of $5.85 million. Now 29 years old, he's made more than $12 million in salary over the course of his MLB career and is set to make $10.2 million this season.

The lawsuit alleges that Bohm's parents set up two LLCs in 2019 in order to take care of his money and assets as a professional baseball player. Bohm's parents allegedly told him they needed to take 10% interest so they could act as authorized representatives on his behalf. According to the lawsuit, they also gained access to Bohm's personal accounts, transferring money into those LLCs for what they claimed was "traditional investment purposes." Instead, they allegedly "converted to their own use" funds from the accounts.

More from The Inquirer:

The elder Bohms, the complaint alleges, later set up two more LLCs under similar circumstances once their son became interested in purchasing real estate in late 2024. One entity was meant to hold the title to a property Bohm was interested in purchasing, while the other was meant to own that entity, as Bohm's parents allegedly advised him that he "could not take title to the property in his own name." The lawsuit says Bohm's parents did not explain to him why this was the case. Once the property was purchased, the claim says, Bohm's parents "periodically mentioned the cost of certain property-related liabilities," and told him those things had been paid for. Now, however, Bohm believes his parents "overstated certain liabilities in order to misappropriate a portion of monies."

When Bohm asked his parents about his finances in January, they instead chose to "engage counsel," according to The Inquirer. They also allegedly said they would charge Bohm $50 an hour for all their work handling his accounts.

The Phillies won on Opening Day Thursday, 5-3, with Bohm's three-run home run serving as the difference.