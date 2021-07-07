The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Indians will resume with game two of a three-game set on Wednesday after Tuesday's scheduled game was postponed due to the path of Tropical Storm Elsa. The Rays (49-36) have won consecutive games after snapping a five-game losing streak and are four games out of first place in the American League East. The Indians (42-40) have lost seven straight games and are 6.5-games out of first place in the American League Central.

First pitch from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. in the first game of a doubleheader is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET. The Rays won the opening game of the series on Monday, 9-8. Tampa Bay is a -153 favorite (risk $153 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Rays vs. Indians odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is seven.

Here are the MLB lines and trends for Rays vs. Indians:

Rays vs. Indians money line: Tampa Bay -153, Cleveland +143

Rays vs. Indians spread: Tampa Bay -1.5 (+140)

Rays vs. Indians over-under: 7 runs

CLE: The Indians are 36-9 when scoring four-plus runs

TB: The Rays are 6-4 against AL Central teams, and 3-1 at home

Why you should back the Indians

Franmil Reyes hit his 12th home run, had a two-run double and drove in five runs on Monday. In three games since returning from the IL with an oblique injury, he has six hits in 14 at-bats. José Ramírez returned after missing three games with a sore left elbow and went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and two steals. Ramirez has 18 home runs this season, and 11 of them have tied games or put Cleveland in the lead.

J.C. Mejia (1-3, 6.18) will get the start for the Indians in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. In his last start against Houston, he allowed six earned runs in four innings pitched. In his previous turn, though, he held Minnesota to one run on four hits in six innings of work. Mejia's 3.86 xFIP indicates he could be due for better luck, as does a 54.4 percent strand rate. He is striking out 8.1 batters per nine innings.

Why you should back the Rays

The Rays have won six straight games against the Indians since May 25, 2019, tied for the longest winning streak vs. Cleveland in franchise history. Brandon Lowe hit his first career grand slam on Monday, and Tampa Bay rallied with two runs in the ninth inning to win, capped by Randy Arozarena scoring on a grounder to second by Yandy Diaz. Wander Franco had tied the game with an RBI single and has hit safely in seven straight contests.

Since May 13, Tampa Bay is 17-4 at home. Michael Wacha (1-2, 5.26 ERA) will start game one of Wednesday's doubleheader. He allowed five runs in three innings of relief in his last appearance on June 30. But on June 24, he shut out Boston for five innings, allowing just one hit as a starter. Wacha has a 9.42 ERA as a reliever, but just a 3.65 ERA in nine starts.

