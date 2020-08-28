Watch Now: Seven MLB Games Postponed on Thursday ( 9:49 )

Video surfaced on Thursday that showed New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen questioning the leadership of Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. In the clip, Van Wagenen accused Manfred of proposing a plan in which Mets and Marlins players would stage a one-hour walkout during Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins rather than choosing not to play at all.

Van Wagenen did end up apologizing for the gaffe and revealed that Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon suggested the idea he criticized -- not Manfred. Both Jeff and his father Fred, the Mets' majority owner, released separate statements in which Van Waganen's first name was incorrectly spelled as "Brody" rather than "Brodie."

During Friday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson said that the Mets couldn't afford to make Manfred look bad, specifically because they're trying to sell the team.

"The Wilpons can't have any problem with the commissioner," Samson said. "The commissioner is in charge of selling the team. The Mets are selling and final bids are due on Monday. The new owners in theory will be taking over the Mets for next season. Rob (Manfred) is the one that you work with to get the 23 votes to approve the sale and get your money."

The Mets have been searching for a buyer for quite some time. Billionaire Steve Cohen has shown interest, as has a group headed by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.

If the Mets are going to be sold, Samson believes that the team's front office couldn't possibly make Manfred look bad regardless of the circumstances.