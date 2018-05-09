The Jonah Keri Podcast: Billy Wagner
Jonah Keri talks to former MLB All-Star closer Billy Wagner
In this episode: Jonah Keri fires high heat with Billy Wagner on becoming an MLB All-Star as an undersized lefty from a small town; the thrill of battling Barry Bonds with the game on the line; his love of teaching baseball as a high school coach in Virginia, and much more!
