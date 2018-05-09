The Jonah Keri Podcast: Billy Wagner

Jonah Keri talks to former MLB All-Star closer Billy Wagner

chris-speier-jonah-keri-pod.jpg
Getty Images

In this episode: Jonah Keri fires high heat with Billy Wagner on becoming an MLB All-Star as an undersized lefty from a small town; the thrill of battling Barry Bonds with the game on the line; his love of teaching baseball as a high school coach in Virginia, and much more! 

Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter! 
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jonah Keri writes about baseball and numerous other topics for CBS Sports. He also hosts The Jonah Keri Podcast, which you should subscribe to on iTunes. Previously, he served as Lead Baseball Writer for... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES