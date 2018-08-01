The Jonah Keri Podcast: John Thorn

Jonah Keri chats with baseball historian John Thorn

In this episode: Jonah Keri chases shiny objects with author and MLB historian John Thorn on the legend of Rube Waddell; how baseball history and American history as a whole are permanently connected; the need for fewer strikeouts in today's game; Thorn's indispensable book The Hidden Game of Baseball; the draw of Cooperstown during Hall of Fame induction weekend, and much more! 

