Tim Tebow is getting another chance at playing baseball at its highest level. On Monday, New York Mets president Sandy Alderson announced that he recently spoke with Tebow about returning for the 2021 season and the former NFL quarterback agreed to another go-around with the franchise.

"So I talked to Tim Saturday, in between Florida football and some other SEC [broadcasting] obligations," Alderson said. "He's anxious to come back. And I told Tim, 'Look, why would you want to end your quest based on a COVID-related reason? You didn't get a chance to perform this year.' He was hurt a little bit the previous year. So I think Tim is committed to coming back. And I think we're committed to giving him an opportunity to do that and we'll see where it goes.

"This is not a quest without end. At some point it will culminate. But I think that will be at a time when Tim and the organization come to some agreement about where he is and what his potential is. But I didn't want him to go out based on some COVID-related interruption."

Alderson did not make it clear if there were plans to give Tebow a spot on the Mets or if there was a plan to start him in Triple A Syracuse. The 2020 minor league season was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and MLB has not announced what the 2021 season will look like in the minors or majors.

In 2016, Alderson served as the Mets general manager when Tebow was signed to a minor league contract. Tebow hit .223 with 18 home runs and 107 RBIs in five different stops throughout the Mets farm system.

Tebow has spent the majority of his baseball career playing left field. The former Florida signal caller reached the Mets' Triple A farm team in Syracuse before being sidelined with a hand injury in 2019.