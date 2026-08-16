Tommy John, subject of revolutionary elbow surgery that changed baseball forever, dies at 83

Longtime major league left-hander Tommy John, the subject of a revolutionary and eponymous elbow surgery in September 1974, has died, his agent confirmed to CBS News. He was 83.

"The New York Yankees mourn the passing of Tommy John, who was a bedrock of our rotation during his time in pinstripes and a longtime favorite of Yankees fans," the team said in a statement on Sunday. "While his incredible longevity and post-surgery achievements changed the fortunes and trajectory of countless athletes around the world, it also overshadowed his excellence as a pitcher, which included consecutive 20‑win seasons with the Yankees. We pause to remember the totality of his legacy -- his competitiveness and skill, his penchant for conversation, his kind and gracious nature, and his stature as an athletic and medical pioneer. The Yankees extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends, including wife Cheryl, daughter Tamara, and sons Tommy III and Travis. We also keep his son Taylor in our hearts."

The news of John's death comes just a week after he missed the New York Yankees' Old-Timers' Day celebration on Aug. 8. In his absence, he thanked the franchise and fans:

"I want to thank the Yankees organization & the Steinbrenner family for giving me this opportunity to say goodbye to everyone, along with all the friends & fans who followed me throughout my 26-year career," John wrote in a statement. "Thanks to Dr. Jobe, who saved my arm & made it possible for me to continue pitching. That surgery has since saved the careers of countless pitchers, including many of the very best in the game today.

"Thank you to all the fans who supported me & my teammates for 26 years. I will never forget you. The day I left for my first job as a pitcher, my father looked at me & said, "Good luck, Tommy. Just remember one thing: whether you make it big in the big leagues or you don't, you'll always just be Tommy John from Terre Haute, Indiana. I've never forgotten those words. Thank you & God Bless."

After pitching at Indiana State, John made his MLB debut with Cleveland in September 1963. He joined their rotation full-time in May 1964, then was traded to the Chicago White Sox in a blockbuster eight-player, three-team trade that notably sent Rocky Colavito from the Kansas City Athletics to Cleveland in January 1965.

John was a star for the White Sox from 1965-71, pitching to a 2.95 ERA and averaging 213 ⅓ innings per season. After being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Dick Allen in December 1971, John continued his excellence, going 40-15 with a 2.89 ERA in 557 ⅔ innings from 1972-74. On July 17, 1974, John felt pain in his elbow while throwing a pitch and exited the game after two innings.

"Right at the point where I put force on the pitch, the point where my arm is back and bent, something happened," John later explained. "It felt as if I had left my arm someplace else. It was as if my body continued to go forward and my left arm had just flown out to right field, independent of the rest of me."

John was advised to rest and give the injury time to heal. He attempted to play catch about a month later but was unable to do so and faced a potential career-ending injury at age 31. At that point, Dodgers team doctor Frank Jobe suggested an experimental surgery that would replace the damaged ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his elbow with a tendon from his forearm.

"Since no pitcher had ever had this kind of operation, no pitcher had ever come back from it," Jobe later said. "No one knew what to expect. We were making medical history."

Jobe gave John long odds of pitching again, but the UCL reconstruction procedure, which is now colloquially known as Tommy John surgery, was a success. John missed the 1975 season rehabbing following surgery, then returned in 1976, and began arguably the best stretch of his career. From 1976-82, he posted a 3.15 ERA and averaged 220 ⅔ innings per season.

John finished top eight in the Cy Young voting every year from 1977-80 and was the runner-up to Steve Carlton in 1977 and Mike Flanagan in 1979. He was an All-Star from 1977-79 and received MVP votes in 1977 and 1979. John helped the Dodgers reach the 1977 and 1978 World Series, and the Yankees reach the 1981 World Series, though he did not win a championship.

With his new UCL, John pitched until 1989, his age-46 season. He won more games (164) and threw more innings (2,544 ⅔ innings) after his surgery than before (124 and 2,165 ⅔, respectively). John retired with a 288-231 record and a 3.34 ERA in 4,710 ⅓ innings, the 20th most all-time. He played in 26 seasons, the third-most all time behind Cap Anson and Nolan Ryan (27 each).

Despite his pitching success and the impact the surgery that bears his name had on the game, John did not gain induction into the Hall of Fame during his 15 years on the Baseball Writers Association of America ballot (1995-2006) or in five trips through various committees. His 288 wins are second-most in the Modern Era among non-Hall of Famers behind Roger Clemens (355).

John worked as a broadcaster for several teams and as a public relations representative following his playing career. He also did some coaching at the college level, in the minors, and in independent leagues.

Tommy John surgery has since been refined and dramatically improved. Dozens of players undergo the procedure each year, including players at the amateur level. It has saved countless careers and changed baseball forever.