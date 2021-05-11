The New York Yankees have had at least one coach test positive for COVID-19 ahead of their series against the Rays in Tampa. Third-base coach Phil Nevin tested positive and is under quarantine protocol. Nevin was fully vaccinated, the team said. Nevin's positive test was the only one confirmed by the team, but manager Aaron Boone said the Yankees still had a few "pending" tests for other coaches.

Boone added that no players were impacted by the situation, and the team opened its series at Tropicana field on Tuesday night as scheduled. Here's the Yankees' statement:

"We have a breakthrough positive involving 3B Coach Phil Nevin, who is fully vaccinated. He is currently under quarantine protocol in Tampa. Under Major League Baseball's guidance and advice, and with its assistance, additional testing and contact tracing are ongoing."

The news comes after the team reportedly achieved the 85-percent threshold for vaccinations.

Part of the incentive from Major League Baseball for achieving at least 85 percent vaccinated for a team's "Tier 1" individuals include the relaxing of the COVID-19 restriction; individuals will not have to wear masks in the dugout or bullpen, will no longer be required to wear the league's COVID-19 tracing program's tracking devices and are allowed to gather for activities in the clubhouse, team bus/plane. "Tier 1" includes the team's traveling party, or players, coaches, trainers, and other assorted staff. For teams that reach the 85-percent vaccinated mark, they also are given the option to be exempt from the league's twice weekly testing.

Since the Yankees got to the vaccination threshold among their players and staff, vaccinated individuals are also no longer required to have to quarantine if they are identified as a close contact to someone who tests positive, unless they have symptoms.