Coach Kerr takes backseat in Warriors' 129-83 win over Suns

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 13, 2018

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Stephen Curry scored 22 points, and Golden State coach Steve Kerr tried to break up the monotony of a long season by turning the timeout huddles over to his players in the Warriors' 129-83 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

With the defending champion Warriors dragging a bit leading into the All-Star break this weekend, Kerr apparently searched for a new way to capture his players' interests by handing over the whiteboard during timeouts to a rotating cast of players, with injured Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala getting most of the chances.

Kerr spent the breaks outside the huddle while his players drew out plays and discussed strategy. The move worked just fine against the struggling Suns, who became the first team with 40 losses this season.

Omri Casspi added 19 points, Kevin Durant had 17 and Klay Thompson and Nick Young each scored 16 as Golden State won its 12th straight in the series, its longest active streak against any team.

Elfrid Payton scored 29 points in his second game since being acquired at the trade deadline from Orlando, but Phoenix still lost its sixth straight and 11th in the past 12 games.

Payton scored 16 points in the first quarter before Curry got on the scoreboard, but he got little help. Payton made his first seven shots, but his teammates started 1-for-15 and the Warriors managed to take a 25-24 lead by the end of the first after being outscored by 32 points in the first quarter of the previous three games.

Curry scored 10 points in the second quarter as Golden State built a 17-point lead at the half and coasted the rest of the way.

TIP-INS

Suns: G Devin Booker (hip pointer) missed his fourth straight game, and G Tyler Ulis (back) sat for the second straight game. ... Phoenix has lost 12 straight in Oakland, last winning here on Feb. 7, 2011.

Warriors: Green sat with a sprained left index finger but is expected back Wednesday. Casspi started in his place. ... G Patrick McCaw, who has been spending time in the G league between NBA games trying to get his confidence back, scored nine points in the second quarter after having just eight in the previous 10 games. He then left the game with a sprained right wrist.

FATHER-SON

Curry's 22 points gave him and his father, Dell, a combined 28,883 points in their careers, tying Rick and Brent Barry for the third-most ever by a father-son combination, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Joe and Kobe Bryant have the most of any duo with 38,895 (33,643 from Kobe).

UP NEXT

Suns: Visit Utah on Wednesday.

Warriors: Visit Portland on Wednesday.

---

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
E. Payton
2 PG
S. Curry
30 PG
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
26.9 Pts. Per Game 26.9
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
52.6 Field Goal % 49.3
52.2 Three Point % 49.2
64.5 Free Throw % 91.5
  Defensive rebound by Omri Casspi 0:16
  Davon Reed missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:20
+ 2 Omri Casspi made jump shot, assist by Andre Iguodala 0:30
  Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee 0:52
  Josh Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:56
  Defensive rebound by Davon Reed 1:03
  JaVale McGee missed jump shot 1:07
  Defensive rebound by Nick Young 1:18
  Josh Gray missed driving layup 1:23
+ 2 Nick Young made jump shot, assist by JaVale McGee 1:31
+ 2 Josh Jackson made dunk, assist by Davon Reed 1:56
Team Stats
Points 83 129
Field Goals 33-95 (34.7%) 52-89 (58.4%)
3-Pointers 3-23 (13.0%) 11-26 (42.3%)
Free Throws 14-22 (63.6%) 14-21 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 56 58
Offensive 15 7
Defensive 32 42
Team 9 9
Assists 13 36
Steals 2 8
Blocks 3 16
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
E. Payton PG 2
29 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
S. Curry PG 30
22 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 18-40 2421261283
home team logo Warriors 44-13 25373730129
O/U 231.0, GS -16.0
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 18-40 104.4 PPG 43.9 RPG 21.1 APG
home team logo Warriors 44-13 115.6 PPG 44.3 RPG 30.5 APG
Key Players
E. Payton PG 19.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 9.0 APG 61.5 FG%
S. Curry PG 26.9 PPG 5.1 RPG 6.5 APG 49.4 FG%
Top Scorers
E. Payton PG 29 PTS 8 REB 5 AST
S. Curry PG 22 PTS 9 REB 7 AST
34.7 FG% 58.4
13.0 3PT FG% 42.3
63.6 FT% 66.7
Suns
Starters
E. Payton
T. Warren
J. Jackson
T. Chandler
D. Bender
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Payton 31 29 8 5 0 0 4 3 11/18 2/4 5/7 2 6 43 -22
T. Warren 33 14 6 2 1 0 0 2 6/18 0/0 2/2 5 1 25 -25
J. Jackson 31 8 4 1 0 0 0 3 4/18 0/3 0/0 1 3 14 -43
T. Chandler 17 8 9 0 0 0 1 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 3 6 16 -16
D. Bender 30 3 3 0 0 1 2 0 1/6 0/4 1/3 0 3 5 -22
Bench
A. Len
T. Daniels
J. Gray
M. Chriss
J. Dudley
D. Reed
B. Knight
A. Peters
D. Booker
T. Ulis
A. Williams
D. House
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Len 20 8 7 2 0 0 1 4 2/4 0/0 4/6 3 4 18 -20
T. Daniels 20 7 0 0 0 0 1 1 3/8 1/5 0/0 0 0 6 -14
J. Gray 16 5 0 0 0 0 2 0 2/11 0/3 1/2 0 0 3 -24
M. Chriss 17 1 5 2 1 1 1 3 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 4 11 -24
J. Dudley 10 0 1 0 0 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 -2 -10
D. Reed 10 0 4 1 0 1 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 4 7 -10
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Peters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Booker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ulis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. House - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 83 47 13 2 3 15 17 33/95 3/23 14/22 15 32 146 -230
Warriors
Starters
S. Curry
O. Casspi
K. Durant
K. Thompson
Z. Pachulia
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Curry 29 22 9 7 0 1 3 3 8/17 3/9 3/3 2 7 43 +21
O. Casspi 26 19 10 2 0 0 1 0 7/10 1/2 4/5 0 10 32 +28
K. Durant 29 17 7 6 0 2 4 2 8/9 1/1 0/2 0 7 34 +21
K. Thompson 22 16 0 1 0 1 2 1 7/12 2/4 0/0 0 0 17 +12
Z. Pachulia 16 4 6 5 1 1 0 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 5 22 +6
Bench
N. Young
P. McCaw
J. McGee
A. Iguodala
D. West
S. Livingston
K. Looney
D. Green
D. Jones
Q. Cook
C. Boucher
J. Bell
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Young 23 16 3 0 2 0 0 0 5/10 3/7 3/3 1 2 21 +34
P. McCaw 7 9 1 1 0 0 0 0 4/6 1/2 0/0 0 1 12 +7
J. McGee 14 7 1 1 0 3 0 2 2/4 0/0 3/6 0 1 13 +13
A. Iguodala 23 7 5 5 0 2 0 0 3/6 0/1 1/2 2 3 24 +20
D. West 15 6 5 4 1 4 0 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 4 24 +23
S. Livingston 15 4 1 4 1 0 0 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 0 1 14 +23
K. Looney 13 2 1 0 3 2 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 7 +22
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 232 129 49 36 8 16 11 18 52/89 11/26 14/21 7 42 263 +230
