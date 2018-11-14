ATL
Kevin Durant leads undermanned Warriors past Hawks 110-103

  • Nov 14, 2018

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Kevin Durant scored 29 points with a key jumper in the final minute, a day after a shouting episode on the bench with Draymond Green led to his teammate's suspension Tuesday, and the undermanned Golden State Warriors held off the Atlanta Hawks 110-103.

Klay Thompson added 24 points as Splash Brother Stephen Curry missed his third straight game with a strained left groin. The two-time MVP shuffled and danced as he celebrated big plays from the bench.

Taurean Prince scored 22 points, making four 3-pointers and finishing 8 for 14 from the floor in the Hawks' fifth straight loss and ninth in 10.

Durant led the way hours after the Warriors suspended All-Star Green for one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team. He got into it with Durant on the bench at the end of regulation in a 121-116 overtime road loss to the Clippers and Green wasn't even at the arena Tuesday.

Jonas Jerebko started in place of Green and had season bests of 14 points and 14 rebounds as the Warriors stayed unbeaten in the second game of a back-to-back this season. Quinn Cook dished out six of Golden State's 28 assists playing in Curry's spot.

Dazzling Atlanta rookie Trae Young was held to four points on 2-for-12 shooting and missed all five of his attempts from beyond the arc. The Hawks dropped their eighth straight to the Warriors and seventh in a row at Oracle Arena.

Golden State shot 6 for 21 in the opening quarter, missing 7 of 9 3-point tries.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Atlanta hasn't won on Golden State's home floor since a 95-79 victory on Feb. 25, 2011, and not in the series since Feb. 6, 2015. ... The Hawks are 1-7 on the road, 0-3 vs. the Western Conference. .. Prince has hit at least one 3 in his first 13 games.

Warriors: Durant made all 11 of his free throws and grabbed six rebounds. ... Jerebko posted his 11th career double-double. ... Golden State is 40-60 all-time without Curry, 23-19 since 2014-15. ... The Warriors are 3-0 in the second game playing consecutive nights. ... Golden State sold out for the 300th consecutive game, the fourth-longest active streak in the NBA.

SMALL RING CEREMONY

Behind the scenes, a few more Warriors championship rings were delivered.

Former athletic trainer Chelsea Lane returned to Oracle with Atlanta and so did ex-Warriors performance coach and therapist Michael Irr and former assistant athletic trainer John Dusel.

Lane, who was key to getting Curry back on the court for the playoffs, left the organization after the latest championship run to become Atlanta's executive director of athletic performance and sports medicine.

Warriors general manager and assistant GM Kirk Lacob presented the rings outside Atlanta's locker room during pregame warmups.

Lane joked about texting a photo of her ring to departed center Zaza Pachulia, who won't return to Oracle until late March with his new Pistons team to get his sparkling jewelry.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Denver on Thursday night.

Warriors: At Houston on Thursday to begin a three-game road trip all in Texas.

T. Young
11 PG
K. Durant
35 SF
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
27.4 Pts. Per Game 27.4
6.8 Ast. Per Game 6.8
7.4 Reb. Per Game 7.4
41.1 Field Goal % 53.1
41.5 Three Point % 53.7
80.7 Free Throw % 92.4
+ 2 Taurean Waller-Prince made finger-roll layup 0:04
+ 1 Kevin Durant made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:20
+ 1 Kevin Durant made 1st of 2 free throws 0:20
  Personal foul on DeAndre' Bembry 0:20
  Personal foul on Taurean Waller-Prince 0:31
  Defensive rebound by Kevin Durant 0:33
  Jeremy Lin missed finger-roll layup 0:37
+ 2 Kevin Durant made jump shot 0:43
  Defensive rebound by Klay Thompson 0:56
  Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Alex Len 1:20
Team Stats
Points 103 110
Field Goals 40-89 (44.9%) 39-91 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 12-32 (37.5%) 12-27 (44.4%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 20-21 (95.2%)
Total Rebounds 51 55
Offensive 10 13
Defensive 32 35
Team 9 7
Assists 25 28
Steals 9 8
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 19 20
Technicals 1 0
T. Waller-Prince SF 12
22 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
K. Durant SF 35
29 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 3-11 23292427103
home team logo Warriors 12-3 20293328110
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
away team logo Hawks 3-11 109.3 PPG 44.3 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Warriors 12-3 121.5 PPG 45.5 RPG 30.1 APG
Key Players
T. Waller-Prince SF 15.8 PPG 4.9 RPG 2.8 APG 42.9 FG%
K. Durant SF 27.5 PPG 7.3 RPG 6.5 APG 53.1 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Waller-Prince SF 22 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
K. Durant SF 29 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
44.9 FG% 42.9
37.5 3PT FG% 44.4
73.3 FT% 95.2
Hawks
Starters
T. Waller-Prince
K. Bazemore
A. Len
T. Young
O. Spellman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Waller-Prince 39 22 4 4 0 0 2 3 8/14 4/7 2/2 0 4 32 -2
K. Bazemore 26 18 2 1 1 0 1 2 7/16 1/4 3/3 0 2 22 -7
A. Len 32 14 7 1 0 0 1 5 6/8 0/0 2/5 2 5 22 -8
T. Young 27 4 5 9 3 0 3 2 2/12 0/5 0/0 0 5 27 -11
O. Spellman 14 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 2 2 -9
Bench
D. Bembry
V. Carter
J. Lin
M. Plumlee
A. Poythress
K. Huerter
J. Anderson
D. Dedmon
J. Adams
T. Dorsey
D. Hamilton
J. Collins
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Bembry 16 13 1 1 3 1 1 2 4/7 2/3 3/3 1 0 19 -5
V. Carter 17 11 6 3 0 0 1 0 4/7 3/5 0/0 1 5 22 0
J. Lin 20 10 3 4 1 0 2 2 4/9 2/5 0/0 1 2 20 +4
M. Plumlee 11 5 1 2 0 1 0 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 1 0 11 -1
A. Poythress 20 4 8 0 0 0 0 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 3 5 12 +4
K. Huerter 13 2 2 0 1 0 2 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 2 3 0
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dedmon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 103 42 25 9 2 14 19 40/89 12/32 11/15 10 32 192 -35
Warriors
Starters
K. Durant
K. Thompson
Q. Cook
J. Jerebko
D. Jones
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Durant 36 29 6 3 2 1 4 3 9/23 0/3 11/11 0 6 40 -7
K. Thompson 38 24 5 4 3 0 1 0 8/19 3/7 5/5 0 5 39 +12
Q. Cook 33 18 4 6 0 0 2 2 8/18 2/7 0/0 2 2 32 +5
J. Jerebko 24 14 13 2 0 0 0 3 5/10 4/7 0/0 4 9 31 +23
D. Jones 17 2 5 2 1 1 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 3 12 +7
Bench
A. Iguodala
J. Bell
K. Looney
A. McKinnie
S. Livingston
S. Curry
D. Cousins
D. Green
D. Lee
J. Evans
M. Derrickson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Iguodala 25 8 5 5 0 0 2 1 3/5 2/2 0/0 1 4 21 +2
J. Bell 11 6 2 1 0 2 1 3 2/4 0/0 2/2 1 1 11 +2
K. Looney 19 4 3 3 1 2 1 3 1/2 0/0 2/3 2 1 15 -2
A. McKinnie 17 3 4 0 1 0 1 1 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 3 7 -11
S. Livingston 15 2 1 2 0 0 0 1 1/6 0/0 0/0 0 1 7 +4
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 110 48 28 8 6 13 20 39/91 12/27 20/21 13 35 215 +35
NBA Scores