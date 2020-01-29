DET
Dinwiddie, emotional Irving lead Nets past Pistons, 125-115

NEW YORK (AP) Spencer Dinwiddie scored 28 points in his first game with his new jersey number, Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup to score 20 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons 125-115 on Wednesday night.

Irving didn't play Sunday at New York after learning of Kobe Bryant's death, and Dinwiddie, a Los Angeles native, was in tears after the game talking about what the Lakers star meant to him.

Dinwiddie changed his number from No. 8, one of the numbers Bryant wore, to No. 26 on Tuesday.

Irving was friends with Bryant and appeared to be in tears during a pregame tribute to the superstar, when Bryant's numbers 8 and 24 were lit up on the court and on the overhead video screen that showed the longtime Lakers star's highlights.

The Nets left two seats open with flowers on them at Barclays Center in honor of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday. The pair sat in those seats near Brooklyn's bench for a Dec. 21 game against Atlanta. Gianna was a fan of the Hawks' Trae Young.

Reggie Jackson scored 23 points during one the best games of his injury-plagued season and Derrick Rose had 22 for the Pistons, who have lost four straight.

Dinwiddie had two 3-pointers and a couple other baskets during a 12-4 spurt early in the fourth quarter, turning a four-point lead into a 111-97 Brooklyn advantage.

Taurean Prince scored 22 points for the Nets, who won for just the second time in eight games, both against the Pistons. They won at Detroit in overtime Saturday behind 45 points from Irving.

The Nets raced to a 16-4 lead in less than five minutes, but Detroit cut it to 32-30 by the end of the first quarter. Jackson scored 14 points in the second and Dinwiddie had 12 as Brooklyn took a 70-68 lead to the half, tying its season high for points.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Rose, who missed Detroit's last game with knee soreness, had his 13th straight game with 20 or more points. ... Tony Snell returned after a three-game absence with an illness to score six points.

Nets: Starting guard Garrett Temple had to leave in the first half to get stitches above his left eye. ... The Nets hosted Chinese cultural night, with their starting lineup announced in Chinese. Brooklyn players wore red shooting shirts before the game with the name Bryant on the back.

NEW NUMBERS

The game featured two of the players who have changed uniform numbers that Bryant wore. Besides Dinwiddie, Detroit's Markieff Morris swapped No. 8 for No. 88. Neither team has a No. 24.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Toronto on Friday.

Nets: Host Chicago on Friday.

1st Quarter
DET Pistons 30
BKN Nets 32

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Kyrie Irving 0-2
11:24   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
11:11   Kyrie Irving missed jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
10:56   Derrick Rose missed floating jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
10:45 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Temple 0-5
10:31 +2 Andre Drummond made alley-oop shot, assist by Tony Snell 2-5
10:21 +3 Kyrie Irving made 3-pt. jump shot 2-8
10:02   Personal foul on Joe Harris  
9:50   Andre Drummond missed hook shot  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
9:47   Lost ball turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Kyrie Irving  
9:42   Bad pass turnover on Kyrie Irving, stolen by Sekou Doumbouya  
9:36   Full timeout called  
9:21 +2 Jarrett Allen made driving dunk 2-10
9:03   Tony Snell missed floating jump shot  
9:00   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
8:58 +2 Andre Drummond made hook shot 4-10
8:38   Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Offensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
8:32 +2 Kyrie Irving made driving layup 4-12
8:24   Derrick Rose missed hook shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
8:17   Personal foul on Bruce Brown  
8:10   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
8:10 +1 Jarrett Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 4-13
8:10   Jarrett Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
7:43   Andre Drummond missed hook shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
7:36   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
7:26   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
7:18   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
7:09 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 4-16
6:44   Markieff Morris missed jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
6:37   Kyrie Irving missed layup  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
6:30 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Tony Snell 6-16
6:15   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
6:10 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup 8-16
6:10   Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
6:10 +1 Derrick Rose made free throw 9-16
5:55   Jarrett Allen missed dunk, blocked by Markieff Morris  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
5:50   Derrick Rose missed layup  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
5:41   Offensive goaltending turnover on Jarrett Allen  
5:26 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk, assist by Markieff Morris 11-16
5:08 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Kyrie Irving 11-18
4:48   Derrick Rose missed driving layup  
4:53   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:53   Andre Drummond missed dunk, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
4:48   Shooting foul on Langston Galloway  
4:48 +1 Garrett Temple made 1st of 2 free throws 11-19
4:48 +1 Garrett Temple made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-20
4:23 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot 14-20
4:06 +2 Kyrie Irving made jump shot, assist by Garrett Temple 14-22
3:47   Langston Galloway missed jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
3:40   Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
3:23 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 17-22
3:06 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wilson Chandler 17-25
2:52   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving  
2:28   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
2:08 +2 Markieff Morris made jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 19-25
1:57 +2 DeAndre Jordan made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 19-27
1:46   Reggie Jackson missed driving layup, blocked by DeAndre Jordan  
1:46   DET team rebound  
1:41   Shooting foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
1:41 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 1st of 3 free throws 20-27
1:41 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 2nd of 3 free throws 21-27
1:41 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3rd of 3 free throws 22-27
1:29   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
1:10 +2 Markieff Morris made dunk, assist by Reggie Jackson 24-27
1:00   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Christian Wood  
1:01   Personal foul on DeAndre Jordan  
1:01 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 25-27
1:01 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-27
0:53 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan 26-30
0:33 +2 Markieff Morris made turnaround jump shot 28-30
0:19 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made floating jump shot 28-32
0:07   Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
0:07 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 29-32
0:07 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-32
0:01   Personal foul on Markieff Morris  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DET Pistons 38
BKN Nets 38

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 33-32
11:32 +2 DeAndre Jordan made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 33-34
11:18   Reggie Jackson missed floating jump shot, blocked by DeAndre Jordan  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
11:13   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
10:59 +2 Christian Wood made driving layup, assist by Derrick Rose 35-34
10:38 +2 Caris LeVert made jump shot 35-36
10:22 +2 Markieff Morris made hook shot 37-36
10:15 +3 Wilson Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 37-39
10:15   Shooting foul on Markieff Morris  
10:15   Wilson Chandler missed free throw  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
9:59 +2 Derrick Rose made running Jump Shot, assist by Markieff Morris 39-39
9:48   Shooting foul on Svi Mykhailiuk  
9:48 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 39-40
9:48 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-41
9:31   Bad pass turnover on Reggie Jackson, stolen by Caris LeVert  
9:26   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
9:16 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 42-41
8:54   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
8:46   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
8:24 +2 Caris LeVert made jump shot 42-43
8:10 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup 44-43
8:10   Shooting foul on Wilson Chandler  
8:10 +1 Derrick Rose made free throw 45-43
7:49 +2 Joe Harris made reverse layup 45-45
7:32   Out of bounds turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk  
7:19   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
7:03 +2 Andre Drummond made finger-roll layup, assist by Derrick Rose 47-45
6:54 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made driving layup, assist by Caris LeVert 47-47
6:31 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Bruce Brown 49-47
6:20 +2 Caris LeVert made driving layup 49-49
6:00 +2 Bruce Brown made layup 51-49
5:43   Taurean Waller-Prince missed driving layup  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
5:38 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup, assist by Bruce Brown 53-49
5:38   Shooting foul on Caris LeVert  
5:38 +1 Derrick Rose made free throw 54-49
5:14   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
5:00   Lost ball turnover on Christian Wood, stolen by Jarrett Allen  
4:54   Kyrie Irving missed layup  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:36   Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen  
4:36 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 3 free throws 55-49
4:36 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 3 free throws 56-49
4:36 +1 Christian Wood made 3rd of 3 free throws 57-49
4:22 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made jump shot, assist by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot 57-51
4:03   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   DET team rebound  
3:48 +2 Reggie Jackson made floating jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 59-51
3:29   Lost ball turnover on Kyrie Irving, stolen by Andre Drummond  
3:26   Bad pass turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Taurean Waller-Prince  
3:21   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
3:21 +1 Jarrett Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 59-52
3:21 +1 Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-53
3:03   Andre Drummond missed hook shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
2:42 +2 Jarrett Allen made hook shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 59-55
2:23   Reggie Jackson missed jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
2:16 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made reverse layup 59-57
2:12   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
2:02 +2 Markieff Morris made alley-oop shot, assist by Andre Drummond 61-57
1:46   Shooting foul on Reggie Jackson  
1:46 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 61-58
1:46 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-59
1:29   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Offensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
1:23   Bruce Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
1:21   Andre Drummond missed dunk  
1:21   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
1:21   Personal foul on Jarrett Allen  
1:21   Andre Drummond missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:21   DET team rebound  
1:21 +1 Andre Drummond made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-59
1:13   Offensive foul on Jarrett Allen  
1:13   Turnover on Jarrett Allen  
1:06 +2 Reggie Jackson made floating jump shot 64-59
0:57 +3 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 64-62
0:53   Personal foul on Kyrie Irving  
0:53 +1 Reggie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 65-62
0:53 +1 Reggie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-62
0:38 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taurean Waller-Prince 66-65
0:32 +2 Reggie Jackson made floating jump shot 68-65
0:19   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
0:19 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 1st of 2 free throws 68-66
0:19 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-67
0:07   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:04   BKN team rebound  
0:01   Shooting foul on Reggie Jackson  
0:01 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 3 free throws 68-68
0:01 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 3 free throws 68-69
0:01 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3rd of 3 free throws 68-70
0:01   Out of bounds turnover on Markieff Morris  
0:00   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   BKN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DET Pistons 25
BKN Nets 29

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Andre Drummond missed driving dunk, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
11:26   Kyrie Irving missed jump shot, blocked by Tony Snell  
11:22